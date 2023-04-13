Oof, this is cringe. In case you missed it, Elon Musk sat down with BBC’s James Clayton for an interview and DURING said interview, Musk proceeded to own the journo over and over and over again. Honestly, if journalists hadn’t created such a nasty reputation for themselves we’d have almost felt sorry for this guy.

Almost.

Here’s some of the interview:

Yeah, it didn’t get much better for Jim.

But you know, he did his best pretending the interview wasn’t him just getting dragged over and over and over again.

We saw Elon nuke you, dude.

And?

Trending

So?

Someone is really trying to save face.

See?

Good.

Can’t help but notice James left some stuff out.

Bigly.

Or, you know, don’t.

We’ll just keep pointing and laughing.

***

Related:

HA! Christina Pushaw doesn’t even need a full word to OWN the LGBTQ+ group issuing FL travel advisory

Unearthed video of TN 3 Rep. Justin Jones from the summer of 2020 makes them look even WORSE (watch)

Elon Musk’s reaction to PBS joining NPR in taking their ball and going home is hilarious PERFECTION

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BBCElon MuskJames Clayton