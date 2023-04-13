Oof, this is cringe. In case you missed it, Elon Musk sat down with BBC’s James Clayton for an interview and DURING said interview, Musk proceeded to own the journo over and over and over again. Honestly, if journalists hadn’t created such a nasty reputation for themselves we’d have almost felt sorry for this guy.

Almost.

Here’s some of the interview:

WATCH: The moment @elonmusk confronts @BBC reporter @JamesClayton5 for not being able to provide a single example of hate speech he has witnessed on Twitter.

–

Elon also points out the BBC’s double standards regarding Covid misinformation. pic.twitter.com/EBRCcOrTP4 — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) April 12, 2023

Yeah, it didn’t get much better for Jim.

But you know, he did his best pretending the interview wasn’t him just getting dragged over and over and over again.

What a crazy interview. So many news lines I thought I'd do a 🧵 First up, The @nytimes on how the “emotional strain” of running Twitter has been “painful”https://t.co/L5RDGTTn7u — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 13, 2023

We saw Elon nuke you, dude.

The Guardian, on how Musk said he would change a BBC Twitter label to “publicly-funded” (which he's now done)https://t.co/8OhSnmkgnY — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 13, 2023

And?

The @washingtonpost on Musk sleeping on a couch at Twitter and how his dog is in chargehttps://t.co/5GmxwYd6Mt — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 13, 2023

So?

Reuters – Musk said he was “unaware” whether Indian government had asked for it to pull BBC Modi dochttps://t.co/PWtWddrMfg — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 13, 2023

Someone is really trying to save face.

The Independent on being forced to buy Twitterhttps://t.co/hXMB7hFE8R — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 13, 2023

See?

Time – Twitter could become cash-flow positive this quarterhttps://t.co/bzlhzEcVgl — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 13, 2023

CNN – Elon Musk says he’s cut about 80% of Twitter’s staffhttps://t.co/9rbEONeebl — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 13, 2023

Good.

Bloomberg on his comments that some advertisers are back, but not all of themhttps://t.co/44dfZ3nZRE — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) April 13, 2023

Can’t help but notice James left some stuff out.

But you seem to be omitting the part about it being a huge car crash failure in which he humiliated you and the BBC. And the part where he called out the BBC's endless 'Covid' lies and misinformation and its failure to report vaccine injuries. — Edward Baran (@edward_baran) April 13, 2023

Where’s the line about you being embarrassed by Musk over your distinct lack of fact collecting and basic interview preparation when asked to provide one example of the increase in ‘hate speech’ to the point you had to deflect from your own question? I see that line quite a bit. — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) April 13, 2023

You got so owned — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) April 13, 2023

Bigly.

How did it feel to lose the editing safety net and for the raw data to be published in real time? — Simon Doherty (@oldspeak1) April 13, 2023

I almost feel bad for you. The only thing stopping me is the sneering, patronising tone of your questions. I’m glad Musk took you down a peg or two. Long overdue. — Kamila (@Splodge_Humbug) April 13, 2023

Take the L and just move on, dude. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 13, 2023

Or, you know, don’t.

We’ll just keep pointing and laughing.

***

