It’s not about safety, it’s about control and not just gun control. Control of everyone and everything. If that wasn’t the case, Democrats wouldn’t vote against more security in schools. The reality is they push gun control, and they try and dismantle the second because they know the odds of that happening are not great so they can continue to ‘milk’ these situations for all they can in campaign donations, popularity, and power grabs. Look no further than the ridiculous Tennessee Three who seem to care more about themselves than the six Christians who lost their lives when trans shooter Audrey Hale murdered them in cold blood.

John Hayward’s thread about just this and so much more is straight-fire, take a look:

Only the totalitarian Party's preferred agenda counts as "action." If you do anything else – even if what you did actually addresses the problem, unlike the Party's purely symbolic demands – you have "done nothing." Politics is religion to the Party, and gun control is a prayer. https://t.co/ykRkvTaAMv — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

Gun control is their prayer.

Keep going.

Why is Lefty so opposed to school security? You'd think Democrats would rush to embrace another big spending opportunity, which they would of course immediately begin looting by adding thick layers of administrative flab, union jobs, etc. More spending on education! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

There are two problems from the Democrat point of view. One is that school security would saddle the government with more responsibility, not just more power and money. It's a job that could be badly screwed up. Accountability would be demanded. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

And we all know none of them really like accountability.

Like, at all.

If we spend billions on school security and then another incident happens, people would demand accountability from the program overall, and from the individual school administration in question. It would be hard to exploit the tragedy for more money and power. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

That's no dice from the Democrat perspective. They want crises they can exploit for more power, not duties and responsibilities they have to fulfill, with the threat of LESS power and money looming over their heads if they don't administer the program effectively. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

… They want crises they can exploit for more power, not duties and responsibilities they have to fulfill.

The other reason is that gun control is a prayer to the Church of the State – an explicit assertion that the deplorable People are inferior and cannot be trusted with their full panoply of rights. This is a message Lefty needs to put on blast, 24/7/365. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

The people cannot be trusted.

Nobody trusts Americans LESS than Democrats.

The Left's preferred "solution" to EVERYTHING is to assert the people are inferior: backwards, racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, etc. All acceptable policy "solutions" must make the wise and just State larger, which means making the people smaller. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

Damn, that’s a good tweet.

And he’s right.

Gun rights give the people some inconvenient ideas about duty, responsibility, and individual sovereignty. Constantly chipping away at those rights sends a message against those ideals. It says the people are children, and the State is their stern but loving mother. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

The Left addresses crime problems by declaring everyone is a criminal, all the way back to the absurd notion that cruel society causes crime by keeping lawbreakers in poverty, so titanic welfare spending would eliminate crime and usher in Utopia. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

It’s not THEIR fault they broke the law.

Today the Left fairly explicitly says that if you oppose its latest nonsensical gun control demands – new laws that have little or nothing to do with the tragedy they're exploiting for power, while laws on the books go unenforced – you're an accomplice to murder. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

See Eric Swalwell.

See Ted Lieu.

Yup.

See? Everyone is a criminal. You're basically right there pulling the trigger if you didn't agree to some hastily cobbled-together grab bag of gun control demands. We're all inmates in a prison state. Democrat politicians are the wardens. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

There are few more profound statements of adult respect than telling people they have the right, and the duty, to defend themselves and their families – and the obligation to do it responsibly. Rituals saying this have long marked the transition to adulthood in many cultures. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

Inherent to this statement of respect for the sovereign individual is that law-abiding people are not responsible for the actions of criminals, and are not to be punished for the deeds of others. This presumption of innocence binds freedom, duty, and obligation together. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

And they can’t have that.

Of course, socialism utterly rejects the presumption of innocence, replacing it with the presumption of guilt and collective "responsibility." It is actively hostile to the notion of holding criminals individually responsible for their own behavior – "society" is to blame. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

So, gun control: punish everyone, assert that law-abiding people cannot be trusted with rights or responsibilities, scream that only the State can be trusted (despite VAST evidence to the contrary!) and must be made forever larger as the people diminish. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

Punish everyone.

It's a message shrieked at especially high volume when the criminal is a member of the Left's preferred hyper-privileged victim groups. In Nashville, the killer vanished instantly from the discussion, and is treated more like a martyr than a perpetrator. It's all YOUR fault. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

OH yeah, just like in Nashville. Notice nobody is really talking about the trans shooter and murderer Audrey Hale. Wonder where that Manifesto is?

Gun control tends to make the public more susceptible to intimidation and mob violence. Without guns, security and order are defined by the amount of muscle on either side. That's what collectivism, in all of its ugly permutations, is all about. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 13, 2023

What he said.

***

Related:

David Hogg sets off BS detectors asking that his gun DEATH be ‘politicized AF’ after supposed threat

BBC journo Elon Musk owned during BRUTAL interview tries claiming he WASN’T owned (BRO, just take the L)

HA! Christina Pushaw doesn’t even need a full word to OWN the LGBTQ+ group issuing FL travel advisory

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!