It’s not about safety, it’s about control and not just gun control. Control of everyone and everything. If that wasn’t the case, Democrats wouldn’t vote against more security in schools. The reality is they push gun control, and they try and dismantle the second because they know the odds of that happening are not great so they can continue to ‘milk’ these situations for all they can in campaign donations, popularity, and power grabs. Look no further than the ridiculous Tennessee Three who seem to care more about themselves than the six Christians who lost their lives when trans shooter Audrey Hale murdered them in cold blood.

John Hayward’s thread about just this and so much more is straight-fire, take a look:

Gun control is their prayer.

Keep going.

And we all know none of them really like accountability.

Like, at all.

Trending

… They want crises they can exploit for more power, not duties and responsibilities they have to fulfill.

The people cannot be trusted.

Nobody trusts Americans LESS than Democrats.

Damn, that’s a good tweet.

And he’s right.

It’s not THEIR fault they broke the law.

See Eric Swalwell.

See Ted Lieu.

Yup.

And they can’t have that.

Punish everyone.

OH yeah, just like in Nashville. Notice nobody is really talking about the trans shooter and murderer Audrey Hale. Wonder where that Manifesto is?

What he said.

***

Related:

David Hogg sets off BS detectors asking that his gun DEATH be ‘politicized AF’ after supposed threat

BBC journo Elon Musk owned during BRUTAL interview tries claiming he WASN’T owned (BRO, just take the L)

HA! Christina Pushaw doesn’t even need a full word to OWN the LGBTQ+ group issuing FL travel advisory

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Audrey HaleDemocratsgun controlTennessee Three