Managing Editor for our sister site RedState, Jennifer Van Laar, has been relentless in her coverage exposing the Left/progressives for who and what they really are, especially when it comes to California. We especially enjoyed this thread from Van Laar where she called out a professor Veena Dubal who claimed ‘corporate money’ is trying to keep super-prog, Julie Su, from being confirmed as Biden’s Labor Secretary.

We’ll let Van Laar take it from here:

Awww yes, AB5. Gotta love those job-killing Democrats … right?

Van Laar continued:

Damn.

Oh, and since Van Laar mentioned AB5, the ultimate job killer, Lorena Gonzalez crawled out from under her bridge to snark at her. Behind a block, of course, because she’s super brave and stuff.

Awwww, poor Lorena. Big meanies telling the truth about how dangerous Julie Su really would be to this entire country.

In case you need a refresher about Su – from AZ Central:

Worse still, Su supported passage of California’s Assembly Bill 5, a law that essentially abolished independent contractors in the state as a shot at tech companies such as Uber and Lyft.

A court affirmed tech companies being able to exempt themselves via the ballot this week, and other politically powerful groups like doctors and lawyers were able to score themselves exemptions. (Even freelance journalists had to lobby to get themselves exempted from the law.)

AB 5 has wrecked California’s trucking industry, and the industry is currently mired in a legal fight while it’s already exacerbating the nation’s supply-chain woes.

And then, there’s Lorena who has also done a great deal to hurt workers in California.

Boomity.

Boomity again.

Draaaaaag her.

*popcorn*

***

***

