Managing Editor for our sister site RedState, Jennifer Van Laar, has been relentless in her coverage exposing the Left/progressives for who and what they really are, especially when it comes to California. We especially enjoyed this thread from Van Laar where she called out a professor Veena Dubal who claimed ‘corporate money’ is trying to keep super-prog, Julie Su, from being confirmed as Biden’s Labor Secretary.

We’ll let Van Laar take it from here:

There is no corporate money going to any of us, @veenadubal. Stop lying. Say, is the DM group you organized with labor officials and chiefs of staff still going? The one where you coordinated harassment of AB5 opponents? pic.twitter.com/SEsOGqDVW8 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 13, 2023

Awww yes, AB5. Gotta love those job-killing Democrats … right?

Van Laar continued:

You know, the one I wrote about here. And don't worry, your name will soon be in another RedState piece. https://t.co/2TkGYSEf64 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 13, 2023

Damn.

Oh, and since Van Laar mentioned AB5, the ultimate job killer, Lorena Gonzalez crawled out from under her bridge to snark at her. Behind a block, of course, because she’s super brave and stuff.

Seriously, get a life. A real life. Getting your rocks off attacking progressive, pro-worker women gets old. Who pays you to write this nonsense? No one? Sure. Ok. — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) April 13, 2023

Awwww, poor Lorena. Big meanies telling the truth about how dangerous Julie Su really would be to this entire country.

In case you need a refresher about Su – from AZ Central:

Worse still, Su supported passage of California’s Assembly Bill 5, a law that essentially abolished independent contractors in the state as a shot at tech companies such as Uber and Lyft. A court affirmed tech companies being able to exempt themselves via the ballot this week, and other politically powerful groups like doctors and lawyers were able to score themselves exemptions. (Even freelance journalists had to lobby to get themselves exempted from the law.) AB 5 has wrecked California’s trucking industry, and the industry is currently mired in a legal fight while it’s already exacerbating the nation’s supply-chain woes.

And then, there’s Lorena who has also done a great deal to hurt workers in California.

Couldn't really reply to you because you blocked me, but I see you still go for personal attacks first thing. And, my employer pays me to write this "nonsense" of exposing two of your staffers in a Twitter DM group with Veena, coordinating harassment. https://t.co/rfdXcQtajt — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 13, 2023

Boomity.

I'm sure you can figure out who my employer is @LorenaSGonzalez. I'm the Managing Editor at RedState, owned by Townhall Media and Salem Media Group. You wrote a law that destroyed the livelihood of tens of thousands, and worse, you didn't (and don't) care. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 13, 2023

Boomity again.

Draaaaaag her.

And, despite your denials, @LorenaSGonzalez, my sources have given me your verbatim quote of what you thought about Grecia Figueroa, a sexual harassment victim. Real champion of women. Outlawing our jobs and retaliating against victims. #TimesUp — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 13, 2023

*popcorn*

***

Related:

David Hogg sets off BS detectors asking that his gun DEATH be ‘politicized AF’ after supposed threat

BBC journo Elon Musk owned during BRUTAL interview tries claiming he WASN’T owned (BRO, just take the L)

HA! Christina Pushaw doesn’t even need a full word to OWN the LGBTQ+ group issuing FL travel advisory

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!