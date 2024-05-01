The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
KJP Reminds Journo Asking About Biden's Current Silence That He Spoke Out About...
Chris Hayes, Rolling Stone Writer Say These Student Protests Are Pretty Standard
Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
Columbia Clean-Up Crew, Can Frat Bros Save America?
KJP Not Concerned With Bird Flu Epidemic Affecting Cattle Because She Doesn't Eat...
Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are...
Bill Kristol WRECKED for 'Morning Thoughts' Post on Possible Trump Win
USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their...
KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues...
The Kids Are Not Alright: Wajahat Ali, Rep. Bowman Smacked DOWN for Calling...
Here’s What Happened When MSNBC Slightly Pushed Back on Pelosi’s Anti-Trump Narrative
Ex Twitter CEO's 'There's No Left or Right' Post Sparks Strolls Down Election...

VIOLATING THE LAW: UCLA Protesters Use Wristbands to ID 'Anti-Israel' Students, Give Them Building Access

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 01, 2024
Twitter

We've covered the insanity on campus for a while now, and the same question keeps popping up: how is the federal government not cracking down on obvious and blatant Title VI violations?

Advertisement

Title VI prohibits 'discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance', for which any institution that takes federal money -- UCLA, Columbia, and many others do, we're sure.

And yet anti-Israel, anti-Jew protesters have been stopping students -- both Jewish and not -- from getting to classes because of their race and national origin.

We can only imagine how heavily the Biden administration will crack down on a school that violates its insane Title IX re-written rules. But these actual civil rights violations? 

It's crickets.

On the UCLA campus, armbands were used to identify 'anti-Israel' persons, thus allowing them access to buildings. No armband, no access:

Recommended

The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
Brett T.
Advertisement

Why do we have thousands upon thousands of pages of federal laws if the Biden administration is going to selectively enforce them?

We all know why, of course.

Because the powers that be approve of their activities.

So do we.

Exactly the same.

Same energy.

And they think they're the good guys, here.

Advertisement

Remember when 'punch a Nazi' was a thing?

We're guessing that doesn't apply anymore, either.

So would we.

People are not nearly mad enough at this.

Probably.

What could possibly go wrong?

So far.

Advertisement

Expelled and barred from meaningful employment for the rest of their lives.

True.

Because the Left projects its worst intentions on its political opponents. Every time. Without fail.

Tags: COLLEGE FASCISM HISTORY JEWISH JEWS UCLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
Brett T.
Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
justmindy
Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Amy Curtis
Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are Requesting'
Doug P.
KJP Reminds Journo Asking About Biden's Current Silence That He Spoke Out About Charlottesville
Doug P.
USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their Tormentors
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments Brett T.
Advertisement