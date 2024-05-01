VIOLATING THE LAW: UCLA Protesters Use Wristbands to ID 'Anti-Israel' Students, Give Them Building Access

We've covered the insanity on campus for a while now, and the same question keeps popping up: how is the federal government not cracking down on obvious and blatant Title VI violations?

Title VI prohibits 'discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance', for which any institution that takes federal money -- UCLA, Columbia, and many others do, we're sure.

And yet anti-Israel, anti-Jew protesters have been stopping students -- both Jewish and not -- from getting to classes because of their race and national origin.

We can only imagine how heavily the Biden administration will crack down on a school that violates its insane Title IX re-written rules. But these actual civil rights violations?

It's crickets.

On the UCLA campus, armbands were used to identify 'anti-Israel' persons, thus allowing them access to buildings. No armband, no access:

🚨🚨 An official on @UCLA campus sent me these photos/videos and told me the university is USING TAXPAYER MONEY TO VIOLATE LAWS.



Official security is maintaining a perimeter around the anti-Israel encampment. While they're keeping some students out, they're allowing others in… pic.twitter.com/lnKyXI90uN — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) April 30, 2024

Wristbands are being used to identify anti-Israel students at @UCLA so that they are allowed to enter Royce Quad, Royce Hall, and Powell Library.



Some students are allowed in and out, others are kept out. This is ILLEGAL and UCLA is not just tolerating it but facilitating it. pic.twitter.com/CbdodKLK53 — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) April 30, 2024

Why do we have thousands upon thousands of pages of federal laws if the Biden administration is going to selectively enforce them?

We all know why, of course.

This is a public university funded by California taxpayers. How come masked activists are allowed to deny access to campus buildings based on political ideology? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 30, 2024

Because the powers that be approve of their activities.

I really hope that these lawsuits take every dollar out of the California system — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) May 1, 2024

So do we.

Exactly the same.

Same energy.

Are these students arbitrarily playing border police? Self-policing can help lessen and prevent violence during protests. If this was meant to allow only students (all students), then it makes some sense. But this looks like selection & has “show me your papers” vibe all over it — clarro (@Bapugi) April 30, 2024

And they think they're the good guys, here.

Surprised these leftists aren’t demanding Jews wear yellow stars. It is the same effect isn’t it. Those who called everyone Nazi for years turning out to be the actual real Nazis — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) May 1, 2024

Remember when 'punch a Nazi' was a thing?

We're guessing that doesn't apply anymore, either.

I would truly truly love to see this confrontation at UCLA pic.twitter.com/8gkJF0mhOy — Thomas (@T_C5341) May 1, 2024

So would we.

If I was a student, and there were areas of campus I couldn't go to unless I pledged fealty to a political cause -- seriously, whatever the cause was, even "liking ice cream" -- I'd be absolutely furious, especially if administrators didn't immediately step in and ban the… https://t.co/SHr3h1gHCO — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) April 30, 2024

People are not nearly mad enough at this.

Have they considered arm bands? https://t.co/GgEofDMUhx — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 30, 2024

Probably.

Hey, let’s make Jewish students wear yellow stars pinned to their clothes so the evil crazies can identify them. It’s for their own good.



What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/LvsD747Qi5 — 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧 (@michael_texan) April 30, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

If you’re one of those people who said “never again”… FYI… it’s happening again. This time in America. How far we’ve fallen. https://t.co/yLv0zEpwSS — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) April 30, 2024

So far.

Since when can one student dictate the admissibility of another? They should all be expelled, not suspended. https://t.co/F2S3YhgO0v — Calvin 𝕏 🎙🍿🇮🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴‍☠️ (@DarthCalvin) April 30, 2024

Expelled and barred from meaningful employment for the rest of their lives.

I understand that, on one level, this is not at all funny. On the other hand, this is freaking comedy gold: https://t.co/bN9JhDhhUK — CLA (@ConservativeLA) May 1, 2024

True.

All of the people who told us Donald Trump was a Nazi are silent about the most Nazi-like acts in the United States in our lives. All perpetrated by the far left. https://t.co/OfHeLoZqGx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 1, 2024

Because the Left projects its worst intentions on its political opponents. Every time. Without fail.