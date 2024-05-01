Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
Columbia Clean-Up Crew, Can Frat Bros Save America?
KJP Not Concerned With Bird Flu Epidemic Affecting Cattle Because She Doesn't Eat...
Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are...
Bill Kristol WRECKED for 'Morning Thoughts' Post on Possible Trump Win
USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their...
KJP Dodges Qs About Protests As Biden's 2020 'Leadership' Jab at Trump Continues...
The Kids Are Not Alright: Wajahat Ali, Rep. Bowman Smacked DOWN for Calling...
Here’s What Happened When MSNBC Slightly Pushed Back on Pelosi’s Anti-Trump Narrative
Ex Twitter CEO's 'There's No Left or Right' Post Sparks Strolls Down Election...
It Is May First and Joe Biden Is the Worst President in U.S....
'Please Tell Me This Is a Joke': Biden Announces Who Will Benefit From...
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests
White House Staff's 'Shield Biden From Cameras and Questions' Strategy Ramps Up

Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 01, 2024
Twitchy

Last night, police removed the 'protesters' from Columbia's campus. We use the quotes, because these were not protesters -- rioters, agitators, criminals, terrorists -- there are a lot of words to describe them, but 'protesters' isn't one of them.

Advertisement

The riots and harassment of Jews on college campuses across the country this week have shown there is a deep cultural rot in academic institutions. One that isn't limited to the student body. The professors are just as bad, if not worse.

Take, for example, Karl Jacoby, professor of history at Columbia.

Cry harder, prof.

You'd think someone who teaches history would know that anti-Jewish protests like this lead to very bad things. 

Or maybe Jacoby does know, and is okay with it.

Either way, it's a bad look.

X users wasted no time teaching the good professor a lesson, though.

Heh.

We're guessing that's a no-no, too.

What do the bylaws say about harassing Jews and stopping students from attending classes?

It is May 1, 2024, and he's still got double masks in his profile picture.

Recommended

Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
justmindy
Advertisement

Says all we need to know, really.

It's adorable the professor thinks they do, though.

This is the problem with the Left (well, there are many, but this is one of them): they want to enforce rules, ruthlessly at times, for everyone else but never for themselves. In fact, the rules are malleable when it's a cause they support.

Now, having not read the bylaws ourselves, we're guessing there's clauses that deal with crime.

Otherwise, in the event of an active shooter or other emergency on campus, he's saying the faculty would have to give permission before law enforcement and first responders could enter campus?

We doubt that's the case.

What a novel concept!

Reverse psychology.

Nice.

Bless it, indeed.

It's not the hill to die on, but die on it he will.

Advertisement

No wonder.

It's all of those things.

And we're supposed to listen to him on, well, anything.

Hahahahaha. No,

Exactly.

It defies logic and reason.

But he's a professor at Columbia, so he's short on both of those.

We're sure he will be.

Tags: HAMAS HISTORY ISRAEL POLICE PROFESSOR RIOT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
justmindy
USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their Tormentors
justmindy
Mock-Tastic! Bill Melugin Shares 'List of Needs Protesters at the UCLA Camp are Requesting'
Doug P.
Bill Kristol WRECKED for 'Morning Thoughts' Post on Possible Trump Win
Amy Curtis
KJP Not Concerned With Bird Flu Epidemic Affecting Cattle Because She Doesn't Eat Meat
Brett T.
The Kids Are Not Alright: Wajahat Ali, Rep. Bowman Smacked DOWN for Calling Campus Agitators 'Kids'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong justmindy
Advertisement