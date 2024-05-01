Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus

Last night, police removed the 'protesters' from Columbia's campus. We use the quotes, because these were not protesters -- rioters, agitators, criminals, terrorists -- there are a lot of words to describe them, but 'protesters' isn't one of them.

The riots and harassment of Jews on college campuses across the country this week have shown there is a deep cultural rot in academic institutions. One that isn't limited to the student body. The professors are just as bad, if not worse.

Take, for example, Karl Jacoby, professor of history at Columbia.

According to Columbia by-laws, police are not supposed to be allowed on campus without the consent of the faculty. President Shafik does *not* have our approval for this raid; she has not even asked our approval. This promises to be a horrifying dereliction of faculty governance — Karl Jacoby (@karl_jacoby) May 1, 2024

Cry harder, prof.

You'd think someone who teaches history would know that anti-Jewish protests like this lead to very bad things.

Or maybe Jacoby does know, and is okay with it.

Either way, it's a bad look.

X users wasted no time teaching the good professor a lesson, though.

You must do whatever the president says, whether the Hamas glampers like it or not. I’m a youth football coaching legend, and I can tell you that when you step on my field, your “rights” end. I am the law — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 1, 2024

Heh.

What do the bylaws say about students taking over buildings? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 1, 2024

We're guessing that's a no-no, too.

What do the bylaws say about harassing Jews and stopping students from attending classes?

I think I heard you say “consent” through all that, so it’s all good pic.twitter.com/aHzhRogULW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 1, 2024

It is May 1, 2024, and he's still got double masks in his profile picture.

Says all we need to know, really.

Columbia's bylaws don't supersede the laws of the state of New York. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) May 1, 2024

It's adorable the professor thinks they do, though.

And according to Columbia policies, students aren't supposed to occupy buildings. — Frank Lloyd Righteous, Ph.D Misanthropologist (@BostonDelendEst) May 1, 2024

This is the problem with the Left (well, there are many, but this is one of them): they want to enforce rules, ruthlessly at times, for everyone else but never for themselves. In fact, the rules are malleable when it's a cause they support.

What do the by-laws say about breaking, entering and vandalism? — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) May 1, 2024

Now, having not read the bylaws ourselves, we're guessing there's clauses that deal with crime.

Otherwise, in the event of an active shooter or other emergency on campus, he's saying the faculty would have to give permission before law enforcement and first responders could enter campus?

We doubt that's the case.

Maybe you shouldn’t have capitulated to terrorists and acted like actual adults? — Trish the Dish (@TrishtheDish_7) May 1, 2024

What a novel concept!

Resign in protest! ✊ — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) May 1, 2024

Reverse psychology.

Nice.

Bless it, indeed.

“Police do NOT have faculty consent to arrest terrorist sympathizers” probably isn’t the hill you want to die on, but you do you. https://t.co/zhpldJco84 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 1, 2024

It's not the hill to die on, but die on it he will.

This man is a professor. No wonder these kids turn out that way. https://t.co/nF0lDBpkrB pic.twitter.com/YTujwNTVrG — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) May 1, 2024

No wonder.

Imagine thinking university by-laws override city, state, and federal law. The absolute smooth brained meltdowns are hilarious, if not disturbing & revealing. https://t.co/FBM2KVFyAf — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) May 1, 2024

It's all of those things.

This person is double masked in the year 2024 https://t.co/U7DUHYYDnW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 1, 2024

And we're supposed to listen to him on, well, anything.

Hahahahaha. No,

NYPD doesn't really need permission from anyone if an active crime is being committed. https://t.co/VDlvo6FmJg — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 1, 2024

Exactly.

This is absolute nonsense. If the police need to come they need to come, it's no time for a committee meeting. https://t.co/gOH0yPTHeG — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) May 1, 2024

It defies logic and reason.

But he's a professor at Columbia, so he's short on both of those.

Tweet through it. You'll be fine. https://t.co/QxNXLpHosf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2024

We're sure he will be.