'Stunningly Unwise': Pastor Deserves ALL the Heat for Saying PTSD Isn't Real

There is a good faith debate and discussion to be had around mental health, medication, and therapy. It is a complex issue that is unique to each individual and his past experiences.

However, there is no place -- especially not in Christianity -- for denying the existence of things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, ADHD, or PTSD.

It not only shames those who live with mental illness or challenges, it is not reflective of the 'love thy neighbor' attitude commanded in the Bible.

So watch pastor Jon MacArthur blow up any credibility he had by saying those conditions don't exist:

“There’s no such thing as PTSD. There’s no such thing as OCD. There’s no such thing as ADHD.”

— John MacArthur pic.twitter.com/PzZTijKl5x — Dean Defuria (@_DeanAnthony) May 1, 2024

X users -- many who have mental health concerns -- were quick to point out the error of the MacArthur's statements:

It's always amazing when people who have never experienced something tell you "exactly" what that's like, and get it wrong every time.



This person isn't a serious person on these issues, and you can tell that even simply on his getting the symptoms of PTSD wrong so obviously. — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) May 1, 2024

This is just the reformed equivalent of Pentecostal faith healing nonsense, except for the mind. — Dr. Malcolm Cornelius (@DctrCornelius) May 1, 2024

I served with Marines who screamed in their sleep years after seeing their friends burn to death in combat.



I’m not a fan of overmedicating anyone, if MacArthur doesn’t know what PTSD is. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 1, 2024

I love my brother John MacArthur… but his conclusions here are stunningly unwise, misinformed and lacking biblical footing.



I’m very surprised this is John’s diagnosis esp regarding PTSD. — PastorSteveCamp (@PastorSJCamp) May 1, 2024

Thanks for the slap in the face for every veteran, law enforcement and fire personnel, dealing with the life long effects of PTSD. There is the body, mind and soul. Know your area of training, knowledge and expertise. I've had five years of therapy and professional assistance.… — Sharon Kroger (@sjkroger) May 1, 2024

What a stunningly ignorant and cruel thing to say. — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) May 1, 2024

As a fellow pastor committed to the authority and sufficiency of Scripture, please don't follow this PTSD isn't just grief--the body responds to trauma, it's why it used to be called "shell shock" in war. Its not just grief. OCD and ADHD isn't just "bad behavior choices." — Tim 'The Beez' Bertolet (@tim_bertolet) May 1, 2024

Few things deserve to be ratioed more than this — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) May 1, 2024

I love pastors. I respect pastors. I’m a pastor’s kid. But sometimes pastors really need to hear: “Stay in your lane.” This is dangeous and irresponsible rhetoric that will actually harm people in a very real way. — Ron Stauffer (@ronstauffer) May 1, 2024

There is such a thing as over-prescription and over-diagnosis in the current moment, but this is an extraordinarily irresponsible thing for a pastor to say regarding real, mental health conditions and neurological divergences. https://t.co/rHAQXvMpTz — Derek Rishmawy (@DZRishmawy) May 1, 2024

I had PTSD from child abuse. When I was about 10, I began having recurring nightmares of my dad raping or murdering me. They lasted into my early 30s. In my 20’s I suffered panic attacks, flashbacks, depression, anxiety, constant fear of abandonment, and suicidal ideation. If you… https://t.co/Nda1PUPWCn — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) May 1, 2024

When men his age were fighting in Vietnam he was hanging out at Bible colleges in California and the Carolinas and singing hymns on the radio, living off his Daddy’s congregants’ donations.



What would he know about PTSD? https://t.co/edYJwBYyDx — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) May 1, 2024

Not a damn thing.