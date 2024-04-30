Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of Chicago

Is this what 'community organizing' looks like?

Obama's buddy and Weather Underground member Bill Ayers is showing support for the 'protests' at the University of Chicago.

bill ayers of the weather underground addresses students at the uchicago popular university for gaza ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/V7MSsS4Q8V — kxh (@halfmoonpoem) April 29, 2024

Terrorists supporting terrorists. How surprising.

Not.

Terrorists helping wannabe terrorists. — . (@LoneStarTexian) April 30, 2024

Yep.

He telling them where to put the bomb in the building? — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) April 30, 2024

He'd know.

A Trump campaign ad without even trying — Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) April 30, 2024

Really. Run this 24-7 now until November.

Understandable how a guy that bombs buildings would relate to Hamas fans — BG (@bg16__) April 30, 2024

Two sides of the same coin.

Hey, that's Obama's friend the violent leftist terrorist. — BRCooper⚡🔋🚀 (@_BRCooper) April 30, 2024

It sure is.

Wonder why he's there?

This guy's an actual terrorist so of course.



Y'all are just Jew hating Nazis. — Dick Darlington🇺🇲🇮🇱🍌 (@AHiddenAccount) April 30, 2024

But remember this when they call the right 'domestic terrorists' for going to school board meetings and Catholic Mass.

.@BarackObama Your friend has shown up to cheer on Hamas. https://t.co/dnOKoSPbIY — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 30, 2024

Left his pom-poms at home, it seems.

How exciting! An actual domestic terrorist! What an inspiration! https://t.co/4hPtGfz7Kf — Anthony Amore (@anthonymamore) April 30, 2024

What could he possibly inspire in those protesters?

We all know.

it’s like when The Rolling Stones doing their eighth retirement tour except somehow sadder https://t.co/FFtY6I7qbS — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) April 29, 2024

We chuckled.

Exactly where one would expect his ego to slink. https://t.co/Rlh8Ip9rVA — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) April 29, 2024

Exactly.

The endowed chair of domestic terrorism https://t.co/TNDHBq9kir — Luke Dretske (@lukedretske) April 30, 2024

Yes he is.

Spoiled rich brat who amused himself by terrorizing others.

Zero value as a human, zero. https://t.co/l4s2tFPHth — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) April 30, 2024

Less than zero.

Wait I’m sorry are you bragging about a terrorist addressing you and the rest of the occupiers? https://t.co/bDEOSrGD8L — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 30, 2024

Yes she is.

They're proud of it.

Hey Barrack, come get your boy. https://t.co/Bv6mu83ai5 — National Park Toad Licker 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) April 30, 2024

Or let him speak. Looks real good for Biden.

Literally.

Terrorists of a feather tend to stick together https://t.co/loB9GMMvwc — Uppity Seattlite aka Dr. Feelgood (@USeattlite) April 30, 2024

Like glue.

The Weather Underground bombed the capital, btw.https://t.co/I3EuBSQSaO https://t.co/OE7J0ZXMeK — 𝓕𝓻𝓸𝓰 𝓜𝓸𝓭𝓮 Josh (@klingbomb) April 30, 2024

It's fine. Totally fine.

Heh.

The irony of this terrorist speaking in front of a 'no justice, no peace' banner.



Maybe if this man had rotted in prison as he should, we'd have more peace. https://t.co/OqdhwZrLLR — Carter Sibley (@OverKAnalytics) April 29, 2024

Amen.