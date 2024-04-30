Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of Chicago

Is this what 'community organizing' looks like?
Obama's buddy and Weather Underground member Bill Ayers is showing support for the 'protests' at the University of Chicago.
bill ayers of the weather underground addresses students at the uchicago popular university for gaza ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/V7MSsS4Q8V— kxh (@halfmoonpoem) April 29, 2024
Terrorists supporting terrorists. How surprising.
Not.
Terrorists helping wannabe terrorists.— . (@LoneStarTexian) April 30, 2024
Yep.
He telling them where to put the bomb in the building?— Bob Kain (@NBBear2) April 30, 2024
He'd know.
A Trump campaign ad without even trying— Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) April 30, 2024
Really. Run this 24-7 now until November.
Understandable how a guy that bombs buildings would relate to Hamas fans— BG (@bg16__) April 30, 2024
Two sides of the same coin.
Hey, that's Obama's friend the violent leftist terrorist.— BRCooper⚡🔋🚀 (@_BRCooper) April 30, 2024
It sure is.
Wonder why he's there?
This guy's an actual terrorist so of course.— Dick Darlington🇺🇲🇮🇱🍌 (@AHiddenAccount) April 30, 2024
Y'all are just Jew hating Nazis.
But remember this when they call the right 'domestic terrorists' for going to school board meetings and Catholic Mass.
.@BarackObama Your friend has shown up to cheer on Hamas. https://t.co/dnOKoSPbIY— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 30, 2024
Left his pom-poms at home, it seems.
How exciting! An actual domestic terrorist! What an inspiration! https://t.co/4hPtGfz7Kf— Anthony Amore (@anthonymamore) April 30, 2024
What could he possibly inspire in those protesters?
We all know.
it’s like when The Rolling Stones doing their eighth retirement tour except somehow sadder https://t.co/FFtY6I7qbS— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) April 29, 2024
We chuckled.
Exactly where one would expect his ego to slink. https://t.co/Rlh8Ip9rVA— Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) April 29, 2024
Exactly.
The endowed chair of domestic terrorism https://t.co/TNDHBq9kir— Luke Dretske (@lukedretske) April 30, 2024
Yes he is.
Spoiled rich brat who amused himself by terrorizing others.— CageyBee (@CageyBee33) April 30, 2024
Zero value as a human, zero. https://t.co/l4s2tFPHth
Less than zero.
Wait I’m sorry are you bragging about a terrorist addressing you and the rest of the occupiers? https://t.co/bDEOSrGD8L— Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 30, 2024
Yes she is.
They're proud of it.
Hey Barrack, come get your boy. https://t.co/Bv6mu83ai5— National Park Toad Licker 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) April 30, 2024
Or let him speak. Looks real good for Biden.
He was dynamite. https://t.co/8GSicBf1oq— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 30, 2024
Literally.
Terrorists of a feather tend to stick together https://t.co/loB9GMMvwc— Uppity Seattlite aka Dr. Feelgood (@USeattlite) April 30, 2024
Like glue.
The Weather Underground bombed the capital, btw.https://t.co/I3EuBSQSaO https://t.co/OE7J0ZXMeK— 𝓕𝓻𝓸𝓰 𝓜𝓸𝓭𝓮 Josh (@klingbomb) April 30, 2024
It's fine. Totally fine.
OK Boomer https://t.co/V8gWjdv5sI— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2024
Heh.
The irony of this terrorist speaking in front of a 'no justice, no peace' banner.— Carter Sibley (@OverKAnalytics) April 29, 2024
Maybe if this man had rotted in prison as he should, we'd have more peace. https://t.co/OqdhwZrLLR
Amen.
