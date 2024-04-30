Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of Chicago

Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Is this what 'community organizing' looks like?

Obama's buddy and Weather Underground member Bill Ayers is showing support for the 'protests' at the University of Chicago.

Terrorists supporting terrorists. How surprising.

Not.

Yep.

He'd know.

Really. Run this 24-7 now until November.

Two sides of the same coin.

It sure is.

Wonder why he's there?

But remember this when they call the right 'domestic terrorists' for going to school board meetings and Catholic Mass.

Left his pom-poms at home, it seems.

What could he possibly inspire in those protesters?

We all know.

We chuckled.

Exactly.

Yes he is.

Less than zero.

Yes she is.

They're proud of it.

Or let him speak. Looks real good for Biden.

Literally.

Like glue.

It's fine. Totally fine.

Heh.

Amen.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA BILL AYERS CHICAGO TERRORISM WEATHER DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

