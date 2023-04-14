OH look, Al Franken is being a melodramatic tool about guns in a sad attempt at dunking on Ted Cruz. Gosh, did you guys miss this as much as we did?

Wonder how hard ol’ Al clutched his pearls while writing this tweet about WEAPONS OF WAR.

Once a gun-grabber, always a gun-grabber, eh Al?

Luckily for us (but not so luckily for him), Amy Swearer was more than happy to step in and educate/reality-check Al on guns that go pew pew pew.

But the AR-15!!!

Where oh where is the manifesto from Audrey Hale?

Didn’t Biden once say all you needed was a shotgun? And if someone comes on your property you just need to fire it off?

So not an AR-15.

So she’s saying it’s not the gun.

But we’ve been told by our gun-grabbing pals that larger magazines are the issue.

It doesn’t matter.

Read that again.

Many gun-grabbers do not understand the problem.

And that’s a huge part of the overall problem.

