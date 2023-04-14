Tucker Carlson was on fire last night during his monologue on the leaker, the media, the lies we’ve been fed about the Ukrainian war by our own government, and so much more. As usual, Tucker put into words what so many Americans are thinking and feeling.

… this is not Ukraine’s war. It’s our war. The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia.

But you know, we’re just protecting Democracy in Ukraine and stuff.

Totes.

As with so many things from the Biden administration.

So by default, we are losing.

Trending

Remember when they treated Vindman as some great hero for ‘leaking’? But this young whistleblower is a villain?

It’s all so exhausting.

Of COURSE, the media helped the government get this done.

No Audrey Hale manifesto either.

Just sayin’.

Remember when both WaPo and the New York Times won Pulitzers for their Russia/Trump coverage?

Good times.

And they will continue to tell us lies.

Yuuuuup.

Seriously scary stuff, folks.

***

Related:

‘Serial Grifter’ Rebekah Jones LOSES IT after Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian apologizes for promoting her

We’ve seen MANY Lefty tweets backfire but JoJoFromJerz’s video mocking the Right over Bud Light? HOO boy

Carpe Donktum trolls the woke claiming he’s a third-grade teacher ‘talking about Jesus’ and it’s GLORIOUS

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidengovernmentJack TeixeiraleakermediaTucker CarlsonUkraine