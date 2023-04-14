Tucker Carlson was on fire last night during his monologue on the leaker, the media, the lies we’ve been fed about the Ukrainian war by our own government, and so much more. As usual, Tucker put into words what so many Americans are thinking and feeling.

#Thread Tucker Carlson's Monologue On The Leaked U.S. Military Intelligence Exposing The Lies About The War In Ukraine "The slides show that this is not Ukraine's war. It's our war. The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia. As we speak, American soldiers… pic.twitter.com/4zLpdDAihK — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

… this is not Ukraine’s war. It’s our war. The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia.

But you know, we’re just protecting Democracy in Ukraine and stuff.

Totes.

Tucker Carlson: "And yet this war has never been formally declared. It has not been authorized by Congress. And for that reason this war is a violation of American law. It is a crime." pic.twitter.com/lBcWznFTPj — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

As with so many things from the Biden administration.

Tucker Carlson: "The second thing we learned from these slides is that despite direct U.S. involvement, Ukraine is in fact losing the war. Seven Ukrainians are being killed for every Russian. Ukrainian air defenses have been utterly degraded. Ukraine is losing." pic.twitter.com/QLR3lfq6qo — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

So by default, we are losing.

Tucker Carlson: The Biden Administration Has Lied About The War In Ukraine "But Llyod Austin has not been arrested for committing that crime. Instead, the only man who has been taken into custody or likely ever will be, is a 21 year old Massachusetts air national guardsmen who… pic.twitter.com/pRwFQZoMe0 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

Remember when they treated Vindman as some great hero for ‘leaking’? But this young whistleblower is a villain?

It’s all so exhausting.

Tucker Carlson Calls Out The Mainstream Media For Smearing And Celebrating The Capture Of The Whistleblower Who Exposed The Lies About The War In Ukraine "So this 21 year old Air National Guardsman from Massachusetts is not a whistleblower, CNN explains with the help of the… pic.twitter.com/kU3OHXJ6cd — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

Of COURSE, the media helped the government get this done.

BINGO, The Priorities Of The Swamp Tucker Carlson: "Now keep in mind, as of tonight we still don't know where Jeffrey Epstein got hundreds of millions of dollars, we have no idea. Nor do we know what he did for a living. We don't know who left pipe bombs on Capitol Hill on… pic.twitter.com/LIMmP6XWj8 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

No Audrey Hale manifesto either.

Just sayin’.

The Mainstream Media Is Helping The Biden Administration Cover Up The Leaks Tucker Carlson: "The Administration apparently used illegal surveillance techniques to identify this kid. Apparently, with the help of the Washington Post and the New York Times, who are its accomplices.… pic.twitter.com/CbMrAZ7RCL — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

Remember when both WaPo and the New York Times won Pulitzers for their Russia/Trump coverage?

Good times.

Tucker Carlson: "So what's happening to this leaker now is what happens to anyone who contradicts the National Security State and their obedient servants in the media, you go to prison. So the media can continue to tell you lies." pic.twitter.com/RL0bMhH7FL — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

And they will continue to tell us lies.

.@ggreenwald: “I can’t think of an incident that reveals more vividly the real function of our Nation’s largest media corporations than what just happened here.”https://t.co/PexRyTmeui — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 14, 2023

Yuuuuup.

Seriously scary stuff, folks.

***

Related:

‘Serial Grifter’ Rebekah Jones LOSES IT after Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian apologizes for promoting her

We’ve seen MANY Lefty tweets backfire but JoJoFromJerz’s video mocking the Right over Bud Light? HOO boy

Carpe Donktum trolls the woke claiming he’s a third-grade teacher ‘talking about Jesus’ and it’s GLORIOUS

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!