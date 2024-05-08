Anti-Trump US Prosecutor Says We the People Have the Right to a Speedy Trial Too

'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on May 08, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy just reported, Rep. Adam Schiff — who takes very seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw him and the January 6 select committee in jail if re-elected — is getting antsy. The idea was to have Trump behind bars by now. But first, the Supreme Court took up his presidential immunity case. Then, as we reported Tuesday, Judge Aileen Cannon said that Trump's classified documents case would be delayed "indefinitely." On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to appeal a judge's ruling that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis not be disqualified from Trump's RICO case, pushing that trial back even further. They want Trump in an orange jumpsuit before November, and they're not getting it thanks to a little something called due process.

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter has warned us about X lawyers such as MSNBC and NBC News legal contributor Joyce White Vance, who was also triggered to hear that the classified documents trial had been delayed. Her argument? Not only does the defendant have the right to a speedy trial … the American people have the right to a speedy trial.

That's your professional opinion as a 25-year federal prosecutor? We have the right to a speedy trial?

The people are really mad that Trump isn't being railroaded into prison. They're really mad at Cannon, who's MAGA and compromised and needs to be removed from the case. 

We're really sorry your show trials are being held up by due process.

