Anti-Trump US Prosecutor Says We the People Have the Right to a Speedy Trial Too

As Twitchy just reported, Rep. Adam Schiff — who takes very seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw him and the January 6 select committee in jail if re-elected — is getting antsy. The idea was to have Trump behind bars by now. But first, the Supreme Court took up his presidential immunity case. Then, as we reported Tuesday, Judge Aileen Cannon said that Trump's classified documents case would be delayed "indefinitely." On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to appeal a judge's ruling that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis not be disqualified from Trump's RICO case, pushing that trial back even further. They want Trump in an orange jumpsuit before November, and they're not getting it thanks to a little something called due process.

Advertisement

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter has warned us about X lawyers such as MSNBC and NBC News legal contributor Joyce White Vance, who was also triggered to hear that the classified documents trial had been delayed. Her argument? Not only does the defendant have the right to a speedy trial … the American people have the right to a speedy trial.

This is news but it's hardly unexpected. Judge Cannon seems desperate to avoid trying this case. This isn't justice. defendants aren't the only ones with speedy trial act rights, we the people have them too. https://t.co/MbZNo7ripk — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 7, 2024

That's your professional opinion as a 25-year federal prosecutor? We have the right to a speedy trial?

If you’re listening to this ladies legal advice on the trial, you deserve to be misinformed at this point. — Jason (@jray129) May 8, 2024

"...defendants aren't the only ones with speedy trial act rights, we the people have them too."



Yes, they are, and no, we don't. I get you have to say this stuff because you work for MSNBC but Jesus. — Alfredo Caponeleoni 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@acopo1024) May 7, 2024

No you absolutely do not. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) May 8, 2024

No. No we don't. That is the individual's right, not the mob's. — MelanieM (@MelMEsq) May 8, 2024

The fuck you do. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) May 8, 2024

The right to a speedy trial privileges the accused. Not the state. Not the people. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) May 8, 2024

Read the Constitution before you start spouting about rights that you, obviously don’t understand. Speedy trial is strictly a right of defendants. Defendants are the people with that right. “We The People” is NOT the government. — Mike Dodge (@hate_love_pass) May 8, 2024

Have you tried crying? — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) May 8, 2024

You claim to be a prosecutor? A speedy trial is the right of the defendant, not the right of the peanut gallery. And no, guidelines don't Trump the constitution, no pun intended. — Paul Greenwood (@SerialRamblings) May 8, 2024

Where in the Constitution does it say the public has a right to a speedy trial? — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) May 7, 2024

Uhhh, no, the people do not.



How the fuck were you able to actually pass the bar exam? — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 8, 2024

Seems like quite a few things to sort out before this could go to trial, notably Jack Smith's team tampering with evidence and leaking fake photos to the media? Any comment there? Oh, you're with MSNBC. Never mind. 🙄 — Old Sport (@OldSpor4118432) May 7, 2024

You dumbass. The 6th Amendment says “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial”. We the people don’t get a damned thing. The constitution protects the citizens from the government. Not the other way around. — Conservative SB (@Conservative_SB) May 8, 2024

Advertisement

The people are really mad that Trump isn't being railroaded into prison. They're really mad at Cannon, who's MAGA and compromised and needs to be removed from the case.

We're really sorry your show trials are being held up by due process.

***