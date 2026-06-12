Finally, a Democrat With a Spine: Fetterman Torches Platner as a Bona Fide Dirtbag

John Fetterman is no fan of Graham Platner and he is doubling down on his criticism of him. At least there is one Democrat with some integrity left.

WATCH: In an interview on #MTPNOW, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) calls Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner a "bona fide dirtbag."@SenFettermanPA: "The only good thing you could say about him is he happens to have a D after the end of his name. ... And he's actually not even a… — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) June 12, 2026

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Where's the lie?

This is what @mattyglesias doesn’t get about Fetterman. It’s not just that the left hurt his feelings about Israel. Fetterman has become basically a sincere troll and will never be an asset to Democrats again. That’s why he’s going to be removed by a primary challenger. https://t.co/8aKItIaKJi — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2026

Big Baby Zaid threw a full meltdown over the interview. He can’t handle any criticism of his favorite 'Free Palestine' attack dog — especially one who hates “The Joos” — and now he’s lashing out like a toddler.

Someone get this guy a pacifier and put him down for a nap.

This new faction of the Democrat Party — Palestinian Unity and Solidarity Support, or PUSS for short — has the thinnest skin in politics.

Wouldn't want to hurt the Oberfuher's feelings https://t.co/89VBVj1q2n — tom stewart. (@tomstew93814627) June 12, 2026

Heaven forbid.

Where is the lie? https://t.co/sxijtu3mKJ — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) June 12, 2026

Confusing that these two don't get along 😵 https://t.co/qRYmfWo7nX — Back East (@SkellyFreaks) June 12, 2026

Fetterman isn't an Anti-Semite. That's actually not that confusing at all. Fetterman is also a family man who is fiercely loyal to his wife. Apparently, Platner has never been loyal to a woman, yet. Men like that are also not loyal to a constituency.

Sorry but I really believe Fetterman had a real stroke that really did affect his good sense. To call a fellow Democrat a communist [Obviously Fetterman does not know what a communist is] is just stupid or more accurately ignorant. Sad case. — Papajacksdca (@pjsandiegosdca) June 12, 2026

Nah. The stroke helped him see more clearly than ever. The Democrats just don't like what he has to say.

The most hatred of Platner isnt generated by the pearl clutching old ladies of Maine but by white men everywhere who are furious someone with his faults gets a chance to be senator and they do not — CowgirlCurtis (@HollyBSo) June 12, 2026

False. The people who hate Platner are people of good conscience who believe Nazis are evil, rape apologists are vile, adulterers are scum and women abusers don't deserve to serve in the Senate. Seriously, find better heroes.

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A profile in courage. JFK would be very proud. President Kennedy wouldn’t recognize the @DNC — Warren Newcorn (@WNewcorn) June 12, 2026

He's right — Evan L (@Evan_GoCats) June 12, 2026

That's why the Democrats are so mad.

Ok, but platner IS a bona fide dirtbag. Theres buckets of evidence. Fetterman didnt say anything wrong. — Randy Searle (@SureFireSearle) June 12, 2026

Not one.

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