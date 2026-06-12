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Finally, a Democrat With a Spine: Fetterman Torches Platner as a Bona Fide Dirtbag

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on June 12, 2026
Townhall Media

John Fetterman is no fan of Graham Platner and he is doubling down on his criticism of him. At least there is one Democrat with some integrity left. 

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Where's the lie?

Big Baby Zaid threw a full meltdown over the interview. He can’t handle any criticism of his favorite 'Free Palestine' attack dog — especially one who hates “The Joos” — and now he’s lashing out like a toddler. 

Someone get this guy a pacifier and put him down for a nap.

This new faction of the Democrat Party — Palestinian Unity and Solidarity Support, or PUSS for short — has the thinnest skin in politics.

Heaven forbid.

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Fetterman isn't an Anti-Semite. That's actually not that confusing at all. Fetterman is also a family man who is fiercely loyal to his wife. Apparently, Platner has never been loyal to a woman, yet. Men like that are also not loyal to a constituency. 

Nah. The stroke helped him see more clearly than ever. The Democrats just don't like what he has to say. 

False. The people who hate Platner are people of good conscience who believe Nazis are evil, rape apologists are vile, adulterers are scum and women abusers don't deserve to serve in the Senate. Seriously, find better heroes. 

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That's why the Democrats are so mad.

Not one.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN PALESTINIANS GRAHAM PLATNER

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