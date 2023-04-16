It’s been 80 years since Chicago had a Republican mayor. Just sayin’.

So full transparency, we have looked and looked for whatever may have caused these young people to start rioting in Chicago last night but we can’t seem to find anything. Suppose when you live in a Democrat-controlled city like Chicago in a Democrat-controlled state like Illinois you’re in a constant state of rage created by years of being told you’re a victim and not at all responsible for your own actions.

Or something.

This is ridiculous:

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic Scene Unfolds in Downtown Chicago as Teenagers Vandalize Cars and Gunfire Erupts 📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰

There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been… pic.twitter.com/n7xhBpsTKs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2023

Chaos.

Does anyone else see the irony of this happening just a few days after the DNC announced they’d be having their convention in Chicago? Way to show us all those Democratic policies, ideas, and leadership at work.

Hilarious and sad all in one.

Chicago. Home to the next DNC convention. This’ll be fun. https://t.co/njk3w7PNDi — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 16, 2023

Wow.

Recap of downtown Chicago tonight of what the "teens" were doing tonight: – 3 shot

– Multiple instances of shots fired

– People robbed

– Others maced

– CTA employees beaten

– Attempted to break into the Art Institute of Chicago — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) April 16, 2023

Gotta love that Democrat leadership.

It's not over yet. — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) April 16, 2023

Officially, it was two shot. Though initial dispatches said three and the officer on scene said two had graze wounds and ran away after the shooting. — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) April 16, 2023

Officially… pic.twitter.com/rY96Iyn6x5 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) April 16, 2023

Note, Chicago has some of the most strict gun control laws on the books.

Ahem.

Thanks Mayor. It's going to be another great summer of rioting and looting.

Bravo — Sylvia Reardon (@Reardon1Sylvia) April 16, 2023

What did they call it in Washington … a fellow s**thole?

Oh, that’s right, SUMMER OF LOVE.

Stay frosty.

***

***

