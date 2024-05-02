Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About
TikTok Trans Activists Are Now Talking About ‘Eight Person Trans Polycules’?
Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thr...
Boom! Meghan McCain Asserts Pro Palestine Demostration Images Will Help Trump Win Election
COLLUSION: Damning Thread Shows Plans for Campus Unrest Started in November
"Are You the Secretary?": Josh Hawley Makes a Fool of Interior Secretary Deb...
'UNREAL'! Biden Staff Continues to Ramp Up the '2024 Version of the Basement...
CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing...
Video of Cringe UMass Protest Couple Circulates Twitter and the Replies Are Epic...
Kristi Noem Just Needs to Stop Digging and Go AWAY (I Said What...
Bret Baier Just Needs 1 Pic-Tweet to Make Biden and His Tone-Deaf Speech...
Here's the Totally Eco-Friendly Aftermath of the #UCLAProtest
MEOOOOW! Mueller, She Wrote Goes After Rebekah Jones for Saying She WON'T Vote...
Latest Bloomberg Swing State Poll Shows Biden's Plan to Keep Trump Tied Up...

Reporter Asks KJP the PERFECT Follow-Up After She Again Claims 'the President Was Very Clear'

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday during a campaign event in Washington, President Biden included Japan on a short list of countries he called "xenophobic" for apparently not having porous borders like his administration does.

Advertisement

Biden's attempted brag about how the economy has been since he took office is also laughable: 

“You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told Asian American and Pacific Islander donors Wednesday. “The reason - think about it - why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia, why is anyone? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants.” 

His criticisms and the fact that Japan was mentioned alongside two major US rivals could raise hackles in Tokyo. The US and Japan announced a “significant upgrade” to their defense ties last month, citing the need to counter China’s “dangerous” actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Aboard Air Force One on the way to another fundraiser, Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre again did the thing where she insists that Biden's comments were "very clear" when asked for clarification.

KJP is of course lying when she makes those claims (and any other claims for that matter) and a reporter called her on it: 

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The only thing that's "very clear" is that Jean-Pierre uses a whole bunch of words to say absolutely nothing.

What. A. Train Wreck.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Finally, the Truth! UCLA Protest Spokesperson Shows What Protests Are REALLY About
Amy Curtis
COLLUSION: Damning Thread Shows Plans for Campus Unrest Started in November
Amy Curtis
Video of Cringe UMass Protest Couple Circulates Twitter and the Replies Are Epic (Watch)
justmindy
CHARGE! LOL! Video of Protesters Charging Cops Wearing Their 'GEAR' Funniest Damn Thing You'll See Today
Sam J.
Boom! Meghan McCain Asserts Pro Palestine Demostration Images Will Help Trump Win Election
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread Grateful Calvin
Advertisement