Reporter Asks KJP the PERFECT Follow-Up After She Again Claims 'the President Was Very Clear'

Yesterday during a campaign event in Washington, President Biden included Japan on a short list of countries he called "xenophobic" for apparently not having porous borders like his administration does.

Biden's attempted brag about how the economy has been since he took office is also laughable:

“You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told Asian American and Pacific Islander donors Wednesday. “The reason - think about it - why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia, why is anyone? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants.” His criticisms and the fact that Japan was mentioned alongside two major US rivals could raise hackles in Tokyo. The US and Japan announced a “significant upgrade” to their defense ties last month, citing the need to counter China’s “dangerous” actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Aboard Air Force One on the way to another fundraiser, Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre again did the thing where she insists that Biden's comments were "very clear" when asked for clarification.

KJP is of course lying when she makes those claims (and any other claims for that matter) and a reporter called her on it:

Reporter asked press sec about this:



“The word 'xenophobic' is a very pejorative and negative word, particularly to use against an ally. Is that what [Biden] meant?"



KJP: look, the president was very clear, and I think—



"He wasn't very clear — that's why we're asking you." pic.twitter.com/NYaG8xSEkS — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 2, 2024

REPORTER: "The word 'xenophobic' is a very pejorative and negative word, particularly to use against an ally. Is that what [Biden] meant?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president was very clear!"



The only thing that's "very clear" is that Jean-Pierre uses a whole bunch of words to say absolutely nothing.

