Based: John Fetterman Says There Are Two Types of Protesters - Pro-Hamas and REALLY Pro-Hamas

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on May 02, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We always get a little nervous when Senator John Fetterman says things that make perfect sense. We know he is a liberal, so we won't agree with him on most issues. But we're starting to be OK with that. Because when the man is right, he's just right. 

And Fetterman has been right about a LOT recently, especially concerning Israel. We write a lot about his strong, common-sense position on supporting Israel and Jewish people from murderous terrorists who want to exterminate them. Whether it is posting pictures of all the hostages outside his Senate office, proudly carrying an Israeli flag, or just laughing in the face of the pro-Hamas mob who tries to berate him into changing his stance, the man we sometimes call Henry Turner remains solid in support of Jews and of Israel, America's ally in the Middle East. 

(And it's not just Israel. In recent months, Fetterman has also made more sense than any Democrat in Washington about the border crisis, Sen. Bob Memendez's corruption, and even just basic freedom and civil liberties. But yeah ... it's mostly Israel.)

Fetterman's latest truth bomb that is going to send the lefty media into paroxysms of outrage came yesterday in a statement he gave to Semafor. As the Hamas Caucus was screeching about police brutality against 'kids' (never mind that the campus protests have been very violent and everyone participating in them are adults), Fetterman simply stated what every sane person in the world can see for themselves: 

Yep. Pretty much. Here is the full except from Semafor: 

Democrats arrived to work in Washington facing yet another no-win news cycle around Israel, as a fresh round of police raids on campus protests continued to split their party.

The reactions ranged from fiery denunciations of police tactics as an authoritarian overreaction to equally sharp denunciations of the protests themselves as cover for antisemitism and terrorism.

'The protesters at Columbia demonstrated that there are two factions of the protesters — there’s the pro-Hamas, and then there’s the really pro-Hamas,' Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman told Semafor. He was, he said, 'glad that they chose to have the police come in and take charge.'

Standing up for Israel. Standing up for Jews. Standing up for law and order. And standing AGAINST protesters who are clearly in support of Hamas terrorists, not of peace or a 'ceasefire.'

This is Fetterman 2.0 and we keep on loving it.

You're not alone there. 

The wheels came off because it was never about 'humanitarian aid.' That was a cloak to hide the true objectives. New reports are now showing these protests were in planning IMMEDIATELY after October 7. But it didn't take long for the mask to slip. 

He's a lot better at speaking plainly and truthfully than Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or Karine Jean-Pierre, that's for sure. 

All of this. 

This is a good distinction. Fetterman IS a liberal. He won't deny that. He does NOT, however, appear to be a leftist. There is a world of difference between the two in 2024.

The pro-Hamas protesters on college campuses are solidly in that second camp. (There may even be some in the first camp since many of the arrests have been of people who are not actually students.)

As if to prove the point, there were many such examples in the replies to what Fetterman said: 

See what we mean? 

But enough of their screeching. Most people recognize what Fetterman said, while perhaps a bit hyperbolic (we know that many protesters at college campuses have no idea what they're doing there, and they admit it) is still pretty much on target. 

Exactly. 

That's possible, who knows? But whatever it was, it's pretty difficult for anyone to claim anymore that this is just 'political posturing' on Fetterman's part. 

This is what he truly believes. And we're here for it. 

