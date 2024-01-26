'LITERALLY an Infringement': Latest Gun Control Bill in Maryland is About as Popular...
Pro Palestine Protestors Showed Up To Fetterman's House and He Let His Israeli Flag Fly ... Literally

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:15 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Lately, we have written a daily story about a new way Fetterman is shocking us with his good policy stances. Tonight, he basically became a hero.

It certainly is unbelievable, but thankfully there is a video to prove it.

Fetterman has been one of the only Democrats who is fully and unequivocally in support of Israel. As a result, Pro Palestine protestors (try to say that three times fast) showed up to his house. They were unable to cower Fetterman. He hopped on the roof and started waving the Israeli flag. 

One of us!

Let him cook!

The Leftists in the replies were not happy with Fetterman and the insults came spilling out.

He's a one man hero for Israel.

We love to see it.

Hulk would be proud.

Good advice but don't give them a heads up because the sooner they are irrelevant, the better.

