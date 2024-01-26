Pro Palestine Protestors Showed Up To Fetterman's House and He Let His Israeli Flag Fly ... Literally

Lately, we have written a daily story about a new way Fetterman is shocking us with his good policy stances. Tonight, he basically became a hero.

John Fetterman spent the night standing on a rooftop waving an Israeli flag at protestors in Pennsylvania. Just an unbelievable sight to see. pic.twitter.com/5sJHMTLMht — James Ray 🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) January 27, 2024

It certainly is unbelievable, but thankfully there is a video to prove it.

Anti-Israel protesters showed to up to John Fetterman’s house in Braddock tonight.



He responded by waving an Israeli flag at them from his roof.

pic.twitter.com/maJaFXPaMj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2024

Fetterman has been one of the only Democrats who is fully and unequivocally in support of Israel. As a result, Pro Palestine protestors (try to say that three times fast) showed up to his house. They were unable to cower Fetterman. He hopped on the roof and started waving the Israeli flag.

Look at the disgusting ableism in the replies. I hope @karaswisher is out front in condemning these comments. Repulsive. Absolutely uncalled for. https://t.co/d4b6Pp9scC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2024

That's right. He lives with us now. https://t.co/d4b6Pp9scC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2024

One of us!

I… but… is he…



I’m so confused.

Happy… but very confused. https://t.co/oC2670DQnr — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) January 27, 2024

This dude stays trolling... https://t.co/VT1rwWP60g — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) January 27, 2024

Let him cook!

He looks like one of those waving inflatable tube guys. https://t.co/8FmeSk6Nmf pic.twitter.com/Kwqfd4WdXM — ron mexicuh 🇵🇸☭ (@ronmexicuh) January 27, 2024

Fetterman going this hard for Israel is so cartoonish, they must have some seriously gnarly blackmail on this dude https://t.co/Ff4amJE5iw — ex🔻spectator 🇵🇸 (@ex_spectator) January 27, 2024

he finally found a job that’s perfect for him: scarecrow https://t.co/6o8gj2CaoI — Lead Actor from Pixar’s Sodas (@ByYourLogic) January 27, 2024

The Leftists in the replies were not happy with Fetterman and the insults came spilling out.

Are we all in an episode of Punk’d’?

Every day it’s just unbelievable. https://t.co/e7Jb7i0y53 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 27, 2024

God bless John Fetterman for his unflinching support and defense of Jews, and for standing up to the vitriol he's receiving from members of his own party, and the unhinged bile of the far left. https://t.co/ErG1g8kNTU — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) January 27, 2024

He's a one man hero for Israel.

Taunting soy Palestine supporters by waving the Israeli flag from the fricking roof top is a top 10 alpha male move. https://t.co/xENLZ0PwA2 — Faj (@Faj873) January 27, 2024

We love to see it.

When did Fetterman become a real American? https://t.co/tkQ8VmT6WT pic.twitter.com/RZnSNOtKeK — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) January 27, 2024

Hulk would be proud.

As someone on your side, change your strategy. It’s clearly not working and we’ve been at it for months. Let’s face it. Fetterman is owning you guys https://t.co/348GgMFqUw — Mearsheimer Realist (@Real_Politik101) January 27, 2024

Good advice but don't give them a heads up because the sooner they are irrelevant, the better.

