'Regarding John': Senator Fetterman Calls For Bob Menendez To Be Expelled From Senate (Watch)

There is a wonderful, underrated Harrison Ford movie called 'Regarding Henry.' Released in 1991, the movie tells the story of Henry Turner (Ford), a nasty, mean, unethical, and ruthless attorney who gets shot and severely injured during a robbery. Over the months that follow, we watch as Henry rehabilitates his body, mind, and relationships with his family during his recovery. He returns from his trauma perhaps less intelligent but, by far, a better person ... who even gets his daughter a puppy she always wanted.

We bring this up because we're not sure what we're seeing from Senator John Fetterman recently, but some of it seems quite Henry-esque from the man who suffered a stroke not long before his election to the Senate. Now, we can't lie, at Twitchy we have questioned Fetterman's fitness to serve in the Senate ever since that stroke and the way his handlers hid everything about it from the public before the 2022 elections. Add to that some of the accommodations he needs to serve (not to mention his clothes) and he has been the subject of many Twitchy articles.

But, his politics aside (which we still don't agree with), something interesting has been happening with Fetterman recently. Primarily, unlike many of his Democrat colleagues in the House and Senate, he has come out strongly in support of Israel. He has put up pictures outside his office of all the Israeli hostages taken, mocked pro-Hamas protesters getting arrested for their horrible behavior, and attended the Stand with Israel rally with an Israel flag draped over his shoulders, which infuriated other Democrats (namely, the awful 'Squad').

Today, Fetterman went on The View and said something that -- truth be told-- left us pretty gobsmacked. Watch:

Fetterman: "We have a colleague in the Senate that's actually done much more sinister kinds of things. He needs to go. If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow Menendez to remain in the Senate? Menendez is really a Senator for Egypt, not New Jersey." pic.twitter.com/OdWTznfnmL — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 1, 2023

'Menendez is really a Senator for Egypt.' LOL. And also ... wow. We think it left the harpies who host The View pretty gobsmacked too.

Menendez is an easy target, sure. And even if he were expelled from the Senate, New Jersey could find another Democrat to replace him pretty easily. So, this is a bit of a safe stance. But still. It's not as though a lot of other Democrat Senators [cough-Chuck Schumer-cough] are calling for Menendez to be deservedly expelled from office.

Fetterman 2.0 is an improvement — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) December 1, 2023

I can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with Fetterman. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 1, 2023

Agreeing on a couple of things with Fetterman was not on my bingo card — Mariana (@lonestarherd) December 1, 2023

Well, to be accurate, this is more like Fetterman agreeing with conservatives on a couple of things. But no, we didn't have that on our bingo card either.

He just doesn't stop racking up wins. https://t.co/SdSDm3mSV7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2023

IDK who hit Fetterman in the head but he has been making sense and this is like the 3rd time I agree with something he said.



I feel kind of gross but he is right. https://t.co/x6O3Pfrm0s — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 1, 2023

I know he's still going to be a party line vote for the left but damn it, I'm starting to love this guy. https://t.co/YGuNeeu8mt — Kaya (@sisterinferior) December 1, 2023

I need this dude to go vote for open borders or something so I can be sure I’m not trapped in some alternate universe. https://t.co/naEb3y12dP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 1, 2023

Well, as we said previously, we're sure that we'll disagree on most of his politics (especially domestically), but this does feel weird.

When Fetterman is the only democrat that makes sense…… https://t.co/refZhJGBzg — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 1, 2023

To be fair, there are some Republicans as well who aren't as outspoken as Fetterman was today about Menendez [cough-Mitch McConnell-cough].

Can I just say that I was NOT a fan of pre-stroke Fetterman, but Post-stroke, he has pleasantly surprised me many times. I'm actually starting to become a fan. https://t.co/si3iQIS7DN — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) December 1, 2023

Judging by conservative Twitter, you're not alone there.

And conservatives also get the benefit of needling Democrats just a little bit on the subject of John Fetterman.

I just want to take this moment to remind every Democrat that they had every opportunity in the world to substitute some other Democratic lawmaker for Fetterman before the election over health issues, and they rejected that option. https://t.co/1LLfhOCc9i — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 1, 2023

Yep. Be careful what you ask for.

Ultimately, what Fetterman is doing regarding Israel and now Menendez is probably just a pretty politically savvy tack to the center, even though he is not up for re-election until 2029. But he also represents Pennsylvania, and we think most of his constituents, particularly in the industrial areas of his state, are going to love him for this.

But, boy, if he goes out and buys a puppy ...

