John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:30 PM on November 14, 2023
gif

Politically speaking the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been something of a quagmire for most politicians, especially those on the national stage. Many have chosen to equivocate somewhat, trying to find a middle ground where maybe everyone can get something and we can put a hold on this war at least. On the Democratic side of the aisle some of the only ones who have really broken with this way of thinking have been members of The Squad, whose allegiances appear to be very much on the side of the Palestinian camp. An interesting anomaly on the extreme left of the Congressional Democratic Party though has been Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who has made no bones about his being firmly with Israel all the way. Today he had the opportunity to once again reaffirm that stance at the March for Israel (which our own Amy Curtis wrote about earlier) and boy oh boy did he ever reaffirm it.

It's hard to think of a more overt display of what ideological side you're on than literally draping yourself in the flag of one side of the conflict. Fetterman has once again chosen his side of the line in the sand, and to say that liberals are unhappy about it would be an understatement.

Seriously, they're really really mad.

Classy.

Many members of the party who up until recently were flying Ukrainian flags from every rooftop and shouting about 'Slava Ukraina' at every opportunity have suddenly found a newfound skepticism about a politician showing too much allegience to a foreign power.

Conservatives, and supporters of Israel in general, seem extremely happy with this turn of events and the reaffirmation of where Senator Fetterman's heart is on the issue.

Does this indicate a general change of heart in Senator John Fetterman, that he'll begin to rethink his allegiances to other aspects of his political party? No, that seems unlikely. But sometimes in dark times you can find strange and unexpected friends, and you'd be best not to spurn them because they weren't the friend you were hoping for. Certainly seeing a Democratic base that has fawned over John Fetterman for years now suddenly turn on him is revealing of how quickly they'll throw away someone who doesn't conform entirely with every line item of their extreme leftist agenda. Time will tell if the Senator takes any long term lessons from this.

***

