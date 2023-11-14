John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad

Politically speaking the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been something of a quagmire for most politicians, especially those on the national stage. Many have chosen to equivocate somewhat, trying to find a middle ground where maybe everyone can get something and we can put a hold on this war at least. On the Democratic side of the aisle some of the only ones who have really broken with this way of thinking have been members of The Squad, whose allegiances appear to be very much on the side of the Palestinian camp. An interesting anomaly on the extreme left of the Congressional Democratic Party though has been Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who has made no bones about his being firmly with Israel all the way. Today he had the opportunity to once again reaffirm that stance at the March for Israel (which our own Amy Curtis wrote about earlier) and boy oh boy did he ever reaffirm it.

Source passes along this photo of Sen. John Fetterman at the March for Israel with an Israeli flag draped around him: pic.twitter.com/aiJV2dKwl0 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 14, 2023

It's hard to think of a more overt display of what ideological side you're on than literally draping yourself in the flag of one side of the conflict. Fetterman has once again chosen his side of the line in the sand, and to say that liberals are unhappy about it would be an understatement.

Fascism comes draped in a flag. — 🕊 Marx was right 🇵🇸 (@PaulWal65617163) November 14, 2023

Hey look it's Super Genocider! With his cape! — 🦺 Breonna Taylor's Apartment Walls Matter (@JibMonkey) November 14, 2023

Never had one man fell off so hard — Asperama (@Asperama1) November 14, 2023

Seriously, they're really really mad.

What a freak — 🎄ℌ𝔞𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔶 𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯 𝔉𝔞𝔫🛸 (@Punished_Tj) November 14, 2023

Never rooted so hard for a stroke before in my life. — Sum Doosh (@whiskycommandr) November 14, 2023

Classy.

Many members of the party who up until recently were flying Ukrainian flags from every rooftop and shouting about 'Slava Ukraina' at every opportunity have suddenly found a newfound skepticism about a politician showing too much allegience to a foreign power.

Which country did he swear his oath to — Gentleman Bugg (@bookybook5050) November 14, 2023

Ugh, I can NEVER trust politicians draping themselves in flags like this. — Ken 🤦🏻‍♂️Yee💃🗡👻 (he/him) (@yuweiquan) November 14, 2023

I like Fetterman, I like what he stands for; but I think American politicians - on all sides - should only fly/drape themselves in the flag of the United States or the state they represent. — Monarch's Ghost (@GLDNST8) November 14, 2023

Conservatives, and supporters of Israel in general, seem extremely happy with this turn of events and the reaffirmation of where Senator Fetterman's heart is on the issue.

Stop making me like John Fetterman — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) November 14, 2023

Give the man some credit. 🇮🇱🇮🇱👍 — Doug Cifu (@Dougielarge) November 14, 2023

He's been great on this — B (@INBrianJones) November 14, 2023

I know that he knew it would go around social media, but the most impressive thing about Fetterman here is that he didn't do this as a publicity stunt or campaign event. He's not speaking. He just came to join the rally. https://t.co/aeE0SDFw8z — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) November 14, 2023

Does this indicate a general change of heart in Senator John Fetterman, that he'll begin to rethink his allegiances to other aspects of his political party? No, that seems unlikely. But sometimes in dark times you can find strange and unexpected friends, and you'd be best not to spurn them because they weren't the friend you were hoping for. Certainly seeing a Democratic base that has fawned over John Fetterman for years now suddenly turn on him is revealing of how quickly they'll throw away someone who doesn't conform entirely with every line item of their extreme leftist agenda. Time will tell if the Senator takes any long term lessons from this.

