March for Israel: Twitter Notices Curious Lack Of Media Coverage

A huge crowd is gathering in Washington, D.C. for the March for Israel, which starts in a couple of hours.

Very large crowd gathering here on the National Mall for the March for Israel - program expected to start around 1pm pic.twitter.com/ORkyo95RkG — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 14, 2023

Outside of posts on social media, we have not seen much coverage of the event.

We’re at the March for Israel today - the event starts in a few hours but hundreds are already here. Signs of the kidnapped being held by Hamas line the bike rack to the press area pic.twitter.com/Q5G94BkoXd — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 14, 2023

This is what things look like on the ground.

How is this not getting more coverage? https://t.co/Rq1UBMyWMS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 14, 2023

Smug isn't the only one asking this.

You know why. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 14, 2023

Yes, we do.

So beautiful. There is hope for humanity. 🇮🇱 — 🇺🇸 Kelli Wants America Back* 🇺🇸 (@Kecojazo) November 14, 2023

After countless pro-Hamas/pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests, it's good to see.

You may notice a slight lack of media coverage on this. https://t.co/C2NU7pAllY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2023

Doesn't fit their narrative.

Friends are telling me they aren’t sure they will make it in time because the flow from the airport is so slow due to the overwhelming crowd. https://t.co/5ajIc9K0jh — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 14, 2023

Wow.

Notable absence of property destruction and fires breaking out from this mostly peaceful protest. https://t.co/w6mhrRMqUJ — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 14, 2023

Don't worry, the media will try to find a way to make this seem insurrection-y, we're sure.

The only place I am seeing media coverage of this is on Twitter. Anyone point me elsewhere? https://t.co/K8C8ymv61w — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 14, 2023

There's not much out there, but a little bit.

More than an hour away from start. https://t.co/CepQkWOmR3 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 14, 2023

Little less than an hour away now, but the crowds are massive.

Americans from across the country have travelled to DC to show their support for Israel and the Jewish people.



Yet, @joebiden even can’t walk outside his backyard and join them in this extraordinary moment. https://t.co/ev0mdUPLtG — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 14, 2023

But he stood shoulder-to-shoulder (not) with the UAW when they were on strike.

The ACTUAL march for peace: https://t.co/kdBLHLHded — Teacloc (@Teacloc) November 14, 2023

And an actually peaceful march.

Notice that they don't wear masks. https://t.co/xlJSeEwzPe — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) November 14, 2023

And we'd bet you a donut they don't deface the White House fence or hurl things at the Secret Service.

They’re Right To Lifing it. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 14, 2023

Bingo. That never gets media coverage, either.

The same reason March For Life doesn't. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2023

It doesn't fit the narrative.

Because they aren't burning crap and shouting about genocide. https://t.co/o8jVC2EFws — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 14, 2023

Exactly. The media can't call this 'mostly peaceful' or 'passionate.'

Because Jewish Lives Matter Less https://t.co/6eZt06nLpU — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) November 14, 2023

Sadly, that seems the case.

Somebody got a better seat than I did: https://t.co/rT4OQeGMAL pic.twitter.com/TZ8XEElCuG — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) November 14, 2023

Yes, they did.

Any reliable estimates on the number of attendees? https://t.co/OqMdbK6sIA — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) November 14, 2023

We'd like to know this, too.

With things slated to start at 1 pm, speakers are already at the podium:

First lawmaker to speak today, @RitchieTorres: “Israel has a right to defend itself and America has a duty to stand with Israel.” pic.twitter.com/868ztdfVVM — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 14, 2023

We hope the March for Israel goes smoothly, and gets the attention it deserves. It's much needed after weeks of hatred and antisemitism aimed at Israel and Jews across the world.

***

