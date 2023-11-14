Grandpa Fell and He's Running for Congress? Video Satirizes Our Nursing Home Federal...
HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This...
All the YIKES: Will Smith is Trending ... and You Don't Want to...
Pro-Hamas Protestors Get Out of Hand Both in the U.S. and Across the...
Matt Walsh Tells Horrific Story of Young Nashvilile College Student Murdered By Career...
Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful'...
James Woods Straight-Up NUKES Randi Weingarten With Her Own EMBARRASSING Post on Increased...
HOOOOOOOBOY! Adam Schiff Has Been Up to Some Schiffty, SHADY AF Stuff (And...
Dr. Strangetweet So Completely OWNS Economist Insisting 'Americans Are Better Off' in Thre...
Just When You Thought Megan Rapinoe Couldn’t Get Any More Insufferable
Journalism Achieved: CTV News Reports Activist Who Was Brutally Murdered By Hamas 'Has...
Stephen L. Miller Roasts The Atlantic for Its Support of Antisemite Greta Thunberg
Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Pollster Nate Silver Predicts Biden's Chances In 2024 Are Tenuous And Democrats Are...

March for Israel: Twitter Notices Curious Lack Of Media Coverage

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on November 14, 2023
defenseimagery.mil

A huge crowd is gathering in Washington, D.C. for the March for Israel, which starts in a couple of hours.

Advertisement

Outside of posts on social media, we have not seen much coverage of the event.

This is what things look like on the ground.

Smug isn't the only one asking this.

Yes, we do.

After countless pro-Hamas/pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests, it's good to see.

Doesn't fit their narrative.

Wow.

Don't worry, the media will try to find a way to make this seem insurrection-y, we're sure.

Recommended

HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This Trump Had Just Won the Presidency (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

There's not much out there, but a little bit.

Little less than an hour away now, but the crowds are massive.

But he stood shoulder-to-shoulder (not) with the UAW when they were on strike.

And an actually peaceful march.

And we'd bet you a donut they don't deface the White House fence or hurl things at the Secret Service.

Bingo. That never gets media coverage, either.

It doesn't fit the narrative.

Exactly. The media can't call this 'mostly peaceful' or 'passionate.'

Sadly, that seems the case.

Advertisement

Yes, they did.

We'd like to know this, too. 

With things slated to start at 1 pm, speakers are already at the podium:

We hope the March for Israel goes smoothly, and gets the attention it deserves. It's much needed after weeks of hatred and antisemitism aimed at Israel and Jews across the world.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: D.C. HAMAS ISRAEL MARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This Trump Had Just Won the Presidency (Watch)
Sam J.
HOOOOOOOBOY! Adam Schiff Has Been Up to Some Schiffty, SHADY AF Stuff (And He Just Got CAUGHT!)
Sam J.
Grandpa Fell and He's Running for Congress? Video Satirizes Our Nursing Home Federal Government (WATCH)
justmindy
Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch)
Sam J.
Dr. Strangetweet So Completely OWNS Economist Insisting 'Americans Are Better Off' in Thread She Deletes
Sam J.
Matt Walsh Tells Horrific Story of Young Nashvilile College Student Murdered By Career Criminal
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This Trump Had Just Won the Presidency (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement