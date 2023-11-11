Another Day, Another 'Embellishment': Biden Lies About Standing 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' With UAW Picketers

The media likes to say President Biden 'embellishes' his personal stories. He does it frequently.

We call that lying. But what do we know?

Either way, he's at it again, this time with his appearance at the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.

I joined the picket line and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the UAW.



My predecessor went to a non-union shop and attacked them. pic.twitter.com/t1LuGZMaFc — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 10, 2023

'Joined the picket line'?

Not so fast there, Mr. President.

For 12 minutes, before jetting off to California to be with your billionaire friends/donors😂. pic.twitter.com/rT0AbUgLc8 — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 10, 2023

Twelve. Minutes.

Reality: you went there for 5 minutes, mumbled incoherently, then got back onto your private 747 & flew to a billionaire’s house to decompress — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2023

Does whoever tweets from Biden's account think, because Biden can't remember this, we won't remember it?

Your predecessor had cheaper gas, cheaper mortgage rates and no wars in Israel or Ukraine.



But who’s counting, right? — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) November 10, 2023

Right? Don't forget the lack of mean tweets.

The faces don't lie. They didn't want you there. pic.twitter.com/LxatOuFJWH — The Cat Licker. (@KenResendez) November 10, 2023

That guy's face says it all, doesn't it?

What did you do to the railway workers, Joe? https://t.co/c3MHvcNshd — Delicate Genius (@lorenasknife) November 10, 2023

What did he do? Well:

Joe Biden signed a law that made it illegal for rail workers to strike and denied them health benefits.



He’s not a friend to unions he’s a potato sack who’s destroyed our economy.



If you’re still supporting Biden you’re lying to yourself. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 10, 2023

Yes, he did make it illegal for rail workers to strike.

Friend of the working class, indeed.

He left out that he was only on the picket line for 12 minutes, and this was only after Trump announced his visit to Michigan. This was a photo op, for Biden, crooked Joe could careless about Americans… https://t.co/znAzw64aCP — Republican Reflections (@RepublicanRefl) November 10, 2023

He's too busy at the beach or eating ice cream.

And it's not just conservatives dumping on Biden, either.

Genocide Joe realized the next elections are lost for certain. This is his damage control policy: appeal to union workers and gain their vote.

A year ago he banned them from striking https://t.co/nZD9yAhuqG https://t.co/6TC7TgBAGo — Lunar Fox (@fokitsune) November 11, 2023

This is a distinct possibility.

I’m union and I would NEVER STAND with you.



You are destroying America. https://t.co/PXCm8fWjli — MOAR COWBELL (@gomerbullz) November 11, 2023

We bet you are not alone.

Joe loves the union $$, the actual workers... not so much... https://t.co/A9mSklIQVM pic.twitter.com/xHfWYGRAAg — Shannon (Lifelong Patriot) (@llpatriot6) November 10, 2023

Remember how nasty Biden got to that guy? We remember.

Doesn't he have a war against the energy companies that will end up harming the automobile companies? https://t.co/xsEPHY6R6Q — Lynda Haworth (@lshdph) November 10, 2023

His push for a 'green' economy will hurt everyone.

Not from your heart, for votes. You absolutely fkd the residents of East Palestine, Ohio you desperate disgusting liar. You never went. YOU LIED. https://t.co/PvnqyUPYZn — Mad Max (@Davethebrave161) November 10, 2023

He hasn't paid any attention to East Palestine, has he?

The absolute pandering of this administration, while the world burns, is breathtaking to behold.

***

