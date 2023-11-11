Only 2% of 140,000 Migrants In NYC Applied for Work Permits
Antisemitism on Campus: Jewish MIT Students Physically Prevented from Attending Class

Another Day, Another 'Embellishment': Biden Lies About Standing 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' With UAW Picketers

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on November 11, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The media likes to say President Biden 'embellishes' his personal stories. He does it frequently.

We call that lying. But what do we know?

Either way, he's at it again, this time with his appearance at the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.

Advertisement

'Joined the picket line'? 

Not so fast there, Mr. President.

Twelve. Minutes.

Does whoever tweets from Biden's account think, because Biden can't remember this, we won't remember it?

Right? Don't forget the lack of mean tweets.

That guy's face says it all, doesn't it?

What did he do? Well:

Advertisement

Yes, he did make it illegal for rail workers to strike.

Friend of the working class, indeed.

He's too busy at the beach or eating ice cream.

And it's not just conservatives dumping on Biden, either.

This is a distinct possibility.

We bet you are not alone.

Remember how nasty Biden got to that guy? We remember.

Advertisement

His push for a 'green' economy will hurt everyone.

He hasn't paid any attention to East Palestine, has he?

The absolute pandering of this administration, while the world burns, is breathtaking to behold.

***

