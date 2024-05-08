John Fetterman Tweets His 'Strong' Disagreement with Biden's Threat to Withhold Weapons fr...
House GOP Bill Proposes Sending Anti-Israel Protestors Charged with Crimes to Gaza

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on May 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz

This may go down as the best idea of the week. A new House GOP bill suggests sending anti-Israel college protestors to Gaza. That sounds perfect.

A new House Republican bill would send any person charged and convicted for illegal activity on a college campus to Gaza for at least six months.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced the bill on Wednesday alongside Reps. Randy Weber, R-Texas, and Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in response to the ongoing anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses across the country.

Several of those protests have turned violent, with clashes between police and activists, as well as hundreds of activists being arrested across multiple campuses.

It will never happen, but this bill is amazing.

It's an excellent lesson to learn in college.

This is a great idea! Label it a 'semester abroad'.

Call them 'insurrectionists'. 

They would be begging to come home within 24 hours.

They would start complaining of cruel and unusual punishment.

College is all about discovering new places and cultures. It sounds like the perfect experience for them.




Tags: GAZA HOUSE HOUSE GOP ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

