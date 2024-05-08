House GOP Bill Proposes Sending Anti-Israel Protestors Charged with Crimes to Gaza

This may go down as the best idea of the week. A new House GOP bill suggests sending anti-Israel college protestors to Gaza. That sounds perfect.

College anti-Israel agitators could be sent to Gaza under new House GOP bill https://t.co/5m1wxlEaO9 #FoxNews >><> Okay - it'll never happen but still - got a good laugh over this one!!!! — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) May 8, 2024

A new House Republican bill would send any person charged and convicted for illegal activity on a college campus to Gaza for at least six months. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced the bill on Wednesday alongside Reps. Randy Weber, R-Texas, and Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in response to the ongoing anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses across the country. Several of those protests have turned violent, with clashes between police and activists, as well as hundreds of activists being arrested across multiple campuses.

College anti-Israel agitators would be sent to Gaza under new House GOP bill https://t.co/kQCsEFUfGQ pic.twitter.com/eAuOX00v7A — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2024

It will never happen, but this bill is amazing.

Lets go. You have $2000 from me. https://t.co/aXuvIdLKTW — Ed ed n eddy (@YeomarGrciapara) May 8, 2024

LMAO DOOOO EEEET pic.twitter.com/xESpQ20pnA — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 8, 2024

This is amazing https://t.co/qyHYLwnNgP — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) May 8, 2024

Talking about Actions having consequences!! https://t.co/eHxqhHpYR5 — emandelbaum (@emandelbaum) May 8, 2024

It's an excellent lesson to learn in college.

I question the actual legality of it, but if you want to call it an exchange program... https://t.co/LDmkOGqskp — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) May 8, 2024

This is a great idea! Label it a 'semester abroad'.

"If you can't stand the heat..... Stay out of the kitchen.... ", 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gTN3k7vYCu — Mark C. Trebels (@mctrebels) May 8, 2024

Extremely rare Republican W. @RepJeffries let’s do it https://t.co/SwgJMQ3eJK — Giants Warriors 49ers Fan. (@SFG49ersGSWF8) May 8, 2024

Should Trump win the election, every single campus agitator who was arrested during the turmoil should be placed on the national terrorist watch list. Visa holder students arrested, deported. https://t.co/LVCDmvjUgT — Colin Ellison (@ColinEllison14) May 8, 2024

Call them 'insurrectionists'.

Imagine if they did send them https://t.co/Lt9a2skxLY — Michelle (@cwazyme) May 8, 2024

They would be begging to come home within 24 hours.

Good, watch how fast they’d stop supporting if this passed.



All of the sudden they’d be like “don’t send me to that place…hamas will k*ll me”



Especially if they’re part of the LGBT lol — UnapologeticApostate (@UnApostate) May 8, 2024

They would start complaining of cruel and unusual punishment.

This will be the first time I cheer for the house GOP. https://t.co/Gi3wb3tOcB — TheDevilsAdvocate (@The1AngryJewess) May 8, 2024

I mean Fox News is not the most trusted outlet, but if that’s goes through… some people will have a lot of surprise and discoveries ahead of them 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UtIUWBharX — Roman Zhukov (@roman4philly) May 9, 2024

College is all about discovering new places and cultures. It sounds like the perfect experience for them.











