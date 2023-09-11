President Pinocchio: Biden 'embellishes' where he was after 9/11 in Patriot Day remarks (watch)

Bill Kristol needs to rewrite his tweet on Putin taking Crimea after Trump...
Amy Curtis  |  7:45 PM on September 11, 2023
Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP

Another day, another bald-faced lie from our Commander-in-Chief. Remember when then-president Obama made every event about him -- from the deaths of Rosa Parks, Mohammad Ali, and Nelson Mandela to Memorial Day to even taking Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss as a 'personal insult' - it was always about him in some way, shape, or form. His former VP is giving even Obama a run for his money these days. The media, of course, explains this away as Biden merely 'embellishing his personal tales in ways that cannot be verified' (which is a lot of words to say 'Biden lies', but then again, we didn't go to journalism school). Yes, they really said that:

However, is not just any other day. It is the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. For many, it is a day of deep reflection and mourning. For President Biden, it's another chance to lie -- sorry embellish -- some of his personal tales:

You will be shocked to learn Biden was not, in fact, in New York on or immediately after 9/11.

Where was he? Well, CSPAN has the details:

As Senator, Joe Biden was in Washington, D.C. on September 12, 2001 voting on a resolution to condemn the terror attacks. It passed the Senate by a vote of 100-0. But why let facts stand in the way of a good tale?

Biden has a track record of lying about things big and small. A well-documented track record.

No one, save the brave and selfless first responders, was at Ground Zero on September 12. Or September 13. President George W. Bush visited Ground Zero on September 14, 2001, where he gave his bullhorn speech.

Imagine how the families and loved ones of the 9/11 victims feel seeing the president turn this day into another one of his 'embellished' tales.

So much class and dignity. A return to norms. Or something.

Biden doesn't know what he did last week, let alone a September 22 years ago.

In fact, he couldn't be bothered to be in New York today. Will the media fact-check this latest claim? Or will they add it to the ever-growing file of 'embellished' personal tales the president tells and dismiss it as Joe being Joe? We all know the answer.

