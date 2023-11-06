Your Media, Ladies & Gentlemen: ABC News Describes Insurrection-y Pro-Palestinian Protest As 'Passionate'

Over the weekend, we saw a very large, very insurrection-y pro-Palestinian protest descend on Washington, D.C. They're calling for an Israeli ceasefire and criticizing the Biden administration for being 'pro-genocide'.

Advertisement

The protesters allegedly threw things at the Secret Service agents, tried to scale the White House fence, and vandalized the walls around the White House as well as several statues.

We all know what this would be called if the protesters wore red hats, right?

But never fear, our intrepid media has come up with a new euphemism to replace 'mostly peaceful':

The White House gates this morning after passionate protests over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/gVENEMZO5Q — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) November 6, 2023

'Passionate protests.'

Bruce had no issue referring to January 6 as an 'insurrection', though. From ABC News chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce:

Raskin, after playing detailed video tick-tock of the insurrection, says "if that's not an impeachable offense then there is no such thing." — Mary Bruce (@marykbruce) February 9, 2021

It really is a 'heads we win, tails you lose' mentality.

Anything the Left does is somehow justified. But the right is always violent and a threat to democracy; even their speech is violent.

Go back to 2013, when the Tea Party (which did nothing near what we saw in D.C. over the weekend) was the biggest threat to America, and 'dangerous.'

Heck, the Biden administration won't even classify the rampant antisemitic threats on college campuses and in major cities as domestic terrorism. That title is reserved for parents, Catholics, and fitness buffs.

So of course these protests are 'passionate.' And no one got shot in the face or arrested, and no one will be sent to prison for decades.

You think you despise the media enough. You think you do, but you don't. pic.twitter.com/ZBt2ZW8yaA — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) November 6, 2023

You do not.

Out: “Mostly peaceful” protests



In : “Passionate” protests https://t.co/qAe0nzudur — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 6, 2023

Time to rebrand insurrections, we guess.

“Just super passionate about slaughtering the Jews” — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 6, 2023

And calling Biden genocidal, but who's keeping track?

Would you say 'passionate protests' if these were the gates outside an abortion clinic? — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) November 6, 2023

Absolutely not. It would be a terror attack, an undermining of the fundamental rights of women, etc. etc.

What would be the description if MAGA did this? pic.twitter.com/OxVJkAfFvx — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 6, 2023

'Threat to democracy', 'violent insurrection', 'riot', 'domestic terrorism.' The list could go on, but you get the point.

The word you’re looking for is “insurrection”. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 6, 2023

It's never an insurrection when the Left does it.

Love their passion pic.twitter.com/ZzUfEOqhC5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2023

Advertisement

So passionate.

You had a 100,000 adjective English dictionary and this is what you chose https://t.co/2ltHaWrMlv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 6, 2023

Hey, 'peaceful' and 'passionate' begin with the same letter, so it was easier to find.

If you are trained to notice subtleties, you can detect an ever-so-slight difference in how corporate media talk about left-wing protests versus right-wing protests. https://t.co/1cXx851xrs — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 6, 2023

They're about as subtle as a Sherman tank.

Passionate vandalism of national treasures and government buildings in support of the murder of Jews https://t.co/n99XDP7pMG — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 6, 2023

Just all sorts of passiona.

Mostly passionate insurrection https://t.co/SblkS9EEcS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 6, 2023

Nailed it.

Again, we are not equal under the law https://t.co/MJ2l87ggTd — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) November 6, 2023

No, we are not. Not in the slightest.

Mary, beholding the Romans at the gates of Jerusalem:



“Say what you will about Titus, but I sure do admire his passion.” https://t.co/sBWxcb6t0F — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) November 6, 2023

Well played.

An abc news correspondent uses "passionate" to color the protest. their thumbs are always on the scale. https://t.co/tT5CloK45Q — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 6, 2023

Advertisement

Always.

This tweet would totally be the same if Trump supporters did that. https://t.co/e8tSuA9bg2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 6, 2023

Oh, totally the same. We're sure.

Can’t help but notice how the media isn’t flipping out over this. https://t.co/JdudXJU0zH — RBe (@RBPundit) November 6, 2023

Isn't it totally weird? And by weird we mean completely predictable.

Chanting to murder Jews and eliminate Israel, and climbing the White House fence is being laundered as “passionate” now? https://t.co/V9ljtmf8X6 — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) November 6, 2023

Apparently.

This looks like destruction of public property which I believe got a lot of people from January 6 some substantial prison time. https://t.co/Wz4lv4e1jq — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 6, 2023

But as we're fond of saying, this is (D)ifferent.

Back to BLM rules — insurrections are good again https://t.co/9TeAYmxMKg — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 6, 2023

The Left is, once again, playing Calvinball here.

To be fair, at least @ABCNews covered it. The New York Times is ignoring it. https://t.co/vXVUBAyXcn — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 6, 2023

The media sucks.

We giggled, because if we don't laugh at the absurdity of it all, we'll cry.

Advertisement

Passionate vandalism. Stunning and brave. https://t.co/FnQldSjlW7 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 6, 2023

So stunning and brave.

"Passionate Protests"



The White House was defaced, but the media is debased. https://t.co/38s8txntiI — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 6, 2023

There is no lengths the media won't go to to justify the Left and their violent, dangerous, threatening behavior. None.

Just watch and see: there is going to be a pro-Israel rally in D.C. on 11/14. Place your bets now for how the media covers that event. We're going to guess 'passionate' isn't the adjective they'll use.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!