Pro-Palestinian Protestors Staged a Mostly Peaceful Insurrection at the White House

After years of insisting a protest-turned-riot at the Capitol was an insurrection and direct attack on democracy, we're now witnessing pro-Palestinian protestors pulling at the White House gates in response to Israel's swift attack on Gaza to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who committed mass murder on October 7. We're guessing it won't be deemed an 'insurrection' either.

The last time the White House saw this much action was during the George Floyd protests, which so far, was much worse than the videos we've seen out of D.C. today. In 2020, the Secret Service was forced to secure President Trump, to the glee of Democrats, and the rioters set fires and assaulted police officers. In other words, an insurrection, at least according to the standards set forth on January 6, 2021.

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are now climbing up the on the White house fence as they throw objects at the Secret Service⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC ⁰⁰Currently, thousands of Pro-Palestine supporters have gathered at the White House after today's large march against US… pic.twitter.com/dnvjr6bjXz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 5, 2023

The report claims that objects were being thrown at the Secret Service, although that is unclear from the video. It wouldn't be the first time leftist rioters have done that without consequence.

Pro-Palestine insurrectionists scale the White House fence waiving the Palestinian Flag. I’m sure they will be hunted down, thrown in gulags, and given 17-22 year sentences. pic.twitter.com/notJMQJ3qM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2023

Will there be a nationwide effort to identify any face in the crowd, hunt them down, try to get them fired from their jobs, and prosecute them?

Of course not.

The White House’s NW entrance has been smeared with red paint and protesters are pushing on gate #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/D4cFNOCyiU — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

Vandalizing government property and pushing against barricades was 'as bad as 9/11' for the J6 rioters.

I am closely monitoring the situation at the White House tonight as pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers appear to be staging an insurrection. I am calling for a minimum of 18 years in prison followed by swift deportation to Gaza for each and every offender. pic.twitter.com/MFPDUGCm3V — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) November 5, 2023

Sounds about right.

We're gonna let you off the hook right now.

No, this is not insurrection (yet), according to any reasonable standard. Neither was January 6. It is quite concerning, given the tacit defense of Hamas terrorists by these crowds, whether they deny it or not. At least one in the crowd, in a video stream of the event we reviewed, was willing to state that people are calling Hamas terrorists but Israel is the terrorist.

TwitterX users, however, sure weren't going to let the double standard go unnoticed.

Attempted insurrection. All participants to DC gulag for pretrial detention, awaiting trial in a few years for crimes that carry 5-15 more years in jail.



That’s the standard, right? https://t.co/DuYy3AgdiP — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 5, 2023

Give these miscreants more time. They'll probably do worse. There's likely a significant crossover between these folks and the professional agitators of the George Floyd riots.

“Pro-Palestine” rally today in DC



IS THIS AN INSURRECTION? pic.twitter.com/1U1uqUMCWE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 4, 2023

It's definitely disgusting. Maybe instead of protesting a nation for defending itself from mass murder, you should call on the entire world, including the Palestinians, to eradicate Hamas so they can no longer inflict terror on Israel or the Palestinians.

At what point does this become an insurrection? https://t.co/S8T2jy7BGL — Mike, the old Lawyer 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mhenrylaw1) November 5, 2023

Once they all register as Republicans.

If they wore red hats Biden would call it an insurrection. https://t.co/IDdAARagFw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2023

They got quite testy when the Secret Service tore their banner down. We're sure it's a security threat to block the view of whatever is happening behind the banner.

We just want to see someone jump the fence.

I'd like to see them get past the WH gates, just to see what happens. https://t.co/hIGGC3Ao5h — Monika (@MonikaMusing) November 5, 2023

Stop. Reading. Our. Minds.

As long as no one moved a podium this is technically not an insurrection https://t.co/nUkTlJZeWu — Magills (@magills_) November 5, 2023

LOLOLOL!

This is looking like an insurrection. I hope these people end up sitting in prison for decades. https://t.co/0UP3bCeXfa — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 5, 2023

We're guessing we've reverted to pre-January 6 rules.

This might only be insurrection-ish. Someone has to don a buffalo hat to push things to the level of insurrection-y.

What’s the word we use for stuff like this? There’s gotta be a word. https://t.co/isdNL5hiy5 — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) November 5, 2023

Rhymes with shminsurrection?

They claim they'll be returning every night 'until Palestine is free'.

Stay tuned.

