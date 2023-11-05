Pro-Palestinian Protestors Staged a Mostly Peaceful Insurrection at the White House

WATCH: ‘Billboard Chris’ Brings Trolling Perfection to a Pro-Hamass Rally
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:30 AM on November 05, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After years of insisting a protest-turned-riot at the Capitol was an insurrection and direct attack on democracy, we're now witnessing pro-Palestinian protestors pulling at the White House gates in response to Israel's swift attack on Gaza to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who committed mass murder on October 7. We're guessing it won't be deemed an 'insurrection' either.

The last time the White House saw this much action was during the George Floyd protests, which so far, was much worse than the videos we've seen out of D.C. today. In 2020, the Secret Service was forced to secure President Trump, to the glee of Democrats, and the rioters set fires and assaulted police officers. In other words, an insurrection, at least according to the standards set forth on January 6, 2021.

The report claims that objects were being thrown at the Secret Service, although that is unclear from the video. It wouldn't be the first time leftist rioters have done that without consequence.

Will there be a nationwide effort to identify any face in the crowd, hunt them down, try to get them fired from their jobs, and prosecute them?

Of course not.

Vandalizing government property and pushing against barricades was 'as bad as 9/11' for the J6 rioters.

Sounds about right.

We're gonna let you off the hook right now.

No, this is not insurrection (yet), according to any reasonable standard. Neither was January 6. It is quite concerning, given the tacit defense of Hamas terrorists by these crowds, whether they deny it or not. At least one in the crowd, in a video stream of the event we reviewed, was willing to state that people are calling Hamas terrorists but Israel is the terrorist.

TwitterX users, however, sure weren't going to let the double standard go unnoticed.

Sounds about right.

Give these miscreants more time. They'll probably do worse. There's likely a significant crossover between these folks and the professional agitators of the George Floyd riots.

It's definitely disgusting. Maybe instead of protesting a nation for defending itself from mass murder, you should call on the entire world, including the Palestinians, to eradicate Hamas so they can no longer inflict terror on Israel or the Palestinians.

Once they all register as Republicans.

They got quite testy when the Secret Service tore their banner down. We're sure it's a security threat to block the view of whatever is happening behind the banner.

We just want to see someone jump the fence.

Stop. Reading. Our. Minds.

LOLOLOL!

We're guessing we've reverted to pre-January 6 rules.

This might only be insurrection-ish. Someone has to don a buffalo hat to push things to the level of insurrection-y.

Rhymes with shminsurrection?

They claim they'll be returning every night 'until Palestine is free'.

Stay tuned.

***

