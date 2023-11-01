Is This An Insurrection? Protesters Derail Blinken Hearing

When is an insurrection not an insurrection?

When it's left-wing protesters doing it. If we hop in the way back machine to 2010, when the Left lost their minds in Wisconsin with Act 10, and occupied the Wisconsin Capitol for ages, it wasn't. Nor was it when Rep. Bowman pulled a fire alarm.

Neither is this, apparently:

Multiple protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza repeatedly interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing as police dragged them out of the room one by one.



Other protestors held red-stained hands in the air, arguing… pic.twitter.com/z6xYrhsaeb — The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2023

From The Hill:

Multiple protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza repeatedly interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony Tuesday at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, as police dragged them out of the room one by one. Each time one protester was escorted out of the hearing by police, Blinken would resume his testimony, only to be interrupted by another protester. Cable news networks carried several of the interruptions live, showcasing the deep divide on the left over the Biden administration’s backing of Israel’s offensive on Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. Hamas launched an Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people. Israel in response launched aerial attacks on Gaza, following that with a ground offensive that has seen troops enter Gaza over the weekend. The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza has said 8,000 people have been killed from the counterattacks. Other protesters held red-stained hands in the air, arguing the administration had blood on its hands for its support of Israel.

Twitter/X knows exactly what'll happen to these protesters:

And yet they won't be arrested or charged! 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ZOLYi50Ybz — Antonios Stouraites (@AntoniosStoura1) November 1, 2023

Not a chance.

"CEASEFIRE NOW" Karen gets dragged out of senate committee hearing where Secretary Blinken is testifying. pic.twitter.com/0LXVhivTWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 31, 2023

And they kept coming.

Insurrection!!!!! Oh,... wait.... that only applies to Trump supporters. https://t.co/N1IohoXRai — One Eyed Willy (@Astroknott58) November 1, 2023

Apparently it does.

Charge her with obstructing a government proceeding — Derek Harvey (@ColonelDHarvey) October 31, 2023

In a just world, that would happen. But she's (D)ifferent.

@PattyMurray can't control her own committee. She should not be a chair. It was so Obvious what was going to happen.



All bad Theater. — FreeDom2u (@JasonYo86060263) October 31, 2023

This is also a good point.

Even The Daily Mail covered the hearing:

Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin hearing interrupted by Gaza protesters https://t.co/mTSKZegFx8 pic.twitter.com/jBbZARrtJs — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 31, 2023

And people remain unsympathetic to the protesters demands:

Hamas drew first blood

Let them release the captives they have taken

Cease fire is not an option for anything less — galisltex (@galisltex) November 1, 2023

No, it's not. Even Hillary Clinton says it's not an option.

The Code Pink protesters remind me of the savagery of the Palestinians who brutally murdered two Israelis at a police station in Ramallah, 23 years ago.



These terrorist sympathizers also have blood on their hands.



Shame on all of them. https://t.co/AGyC9Us9QB pic.twitter.com/NKJDfqJfOC — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 31, 2023

Shame, indeed.

Looking forward to the Biden team being kicked out in the next election. https://t.co/MKabEYDw04 — Rebecca (@Rebecca21951651) October 31, 2023

This really is a no-win situation for Biden, and the fractured left demonstrates that. Would it cost him the next election? Probably not, but it sure won't help his approval rating or voter turn out.

***

