Is This An Insurrection? Protesters Derail Blinken Hearing

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on November 01, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When is an insurrection not an insurrection?

When it's left-wing protesters doing it. If we hop in the way back machine to 2010, when the Left lost their minds in Wisconsin with Act 10, and occupied the Wisconsin Capitol for ages, it wasn't. Nor was it when Rep. Bowman pulled a fire alarm.

Neither is this, apparently:

From The Hill:

Multiple protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza repeatedly interrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony Tuesday at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, as police dragged them out of the room one by one.

Each time one protester was escorted out of the hearing by police, Blinken would resume his testimony, only to be interrupted by another protester.

Cable news networks carried several of the interruptions live, showcasing the deep divide on the left over the Biden administration’s backing of Israel’s offensive on Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.

Hamas launched an Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people. Israel in response launched aerial attacks on Gaza, following that with a ground offensive that has seen troops enter Gaza over the weekend. The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza has said 8,000 people have been killed from the counterattacks.

Other protesters held red-stained hands in the air, arguing the administration had blood on its hands for its support of Israel.

Twitter/X knows exactly what'll happen to these protesters:

Not a chance.

And they kept coming.

Apparently it does. 

In a just world, that would happen. But she's (D)ifferent.

This is also a good point.

Even The Daily Mail covered the hearing:

And people remain unsympathetic to the protesters demands:

No, it's not. Even Hillary Clinton says it's not an option.

Shame, indeed.

This really is a no-win situation for Biden, and the fractured left demonstrates that. Would it cost him the next election? Probably not, but it sure won't help his approval rating or voter turn out.

***

