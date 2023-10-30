Hillary Clinton: Ceasefire Would Be 'Gift' To Hamas

Mark your calendars, ladies and gentlemen.

We're about to praise Hillary Clinton for saying the absolutely correct thing about Hamas and a ceasefire.

We know. We're shocked, too. Watch:

WATCH - Hillary Clinton: "People who are calling for a ceasefire now do not understand Hamas, that is not possible. It would be such a gift to Hamas because they would spend whatever time there was a ceasefire in effect rebuilding their armaments, creating stronger positions to… pic.twitter.com/lyx7Gytecn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 30, 2023

Give us a minute to gather our thoughts.

She's correct. She's also throwing fellow Democrats under the bus. Like Rep. Cori Bush, who accused Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' and the Squad, vocal proponents of a ceasefire (a common theme on the Left).

Reaction to Clinton's comments were varied:

Our face, too, honestly.

I assume Hillary wants to attack every country in the middle-east, and this is a matter of a broken clock being right twice a day. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 30, 2023

Hey, we'll take it.

I agree with Hillary.



This is the end, right? lol — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 30, 2023

It's sure throwing us for a loop, so it may very well be the end.

I....agree...with...Hillary.



That was tough to say. https://t.co/FjKp82aevo — Jim Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) October 30, 2023

It was tough, wasn't it?

Here for the liberals comments attacking Hillary for this🤣 pic.twitter.com/8WwvOd1GCc — Suzooooo (@Suzoo305) October 30, 2023

Absolutely. We'll make the popcorn.

Is she forgetting Biden gave him billions? … he’s funded to do it already. — Yogini (@Yogini_MJ) October 30, 2023

Self-awareness has never been Clinton's strong suit.

Hillary gets something right??? Wow. https://t.co/y9KrYH0RZn — 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) October 30, 2023

You could knock us over with a feather.

MFW the worst person you know makes an absolutely good, correct point. https://t.co/Zc0WBRRYG9 — סנסורראונד בעברית (@ShamashAran) October 30, 2023

Exactly.

That's the noise we heard in our heads when we saw the video.

Didn't have Hillary Clinton making sense on the bingo card. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/gxB3RUWNLw — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) October 30, 2023

No one did.

For the first time ever, her opinion is right, and I basically agree with her. But, I've got a feeling that she really loves war. How lively she looks. https://t.co/GJR4eRXktV — ⛩🎌 彩雲 (=^ • ^=) -zen- (@Jesuisuncat1234) October 30, 2023

Others pointed out Clinton is a Democrat, just like everyone calling for a ceasefire:

They do understand Hamas. They want Hamas to win. This is your party babe https://t.co/bFzDCaTEBq — TomCottonStan69 (@MikeJon28) October 30, 2023

Yes it is.

The beast is right on this one https://t.co/Xv6YRbQLZ5 — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) October 30, 2023

Eventually we'll be able to say that without hesitating.

What is even happening here? Hillary is … right. 😳



The matrix is broken. https://t.co/OFuvaN1AmP — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) October 30, 2023

Neo is going to show up any second now, isn't he?

How come you won't listen to her now...

A lot of you voted for her... https://t.co/H6jJcvQpyW — Giovanni (@miabenetti) October 30, 2023

A very good question. Some of them even cried when she lost to Trump.

It seems Dems are split, though it’s tough for me to put hard numbers on it. I wonder what this does to turnout in 2024 if it persists? https://t.co/ZJxNIWzKux — A (@DCRando2020) October 30, 2023

It'll be interesting to see how this impacts the election. Biden has been pretty consistent and clear; it's the Squad and the other more leftwing members of the Democrat party who are so far out there (and wrong) on the issue. But 2024 is lightyears away, politically speaking, and a lot can change between then and now.

Hmmm I see HC first thing this morning as soon as I look. Oh today should be interesting 🤔 https://t.co/80YV44mBII — Humble_Gr8ful (@Humble_Gr8ful) October 30, 2023

If this is how Monday morning starts, it may be a very interesting week. Gird your loins.

Ouch. We remember when Clinton flippantly asked that.

I hate when she’s right https://t.co/NIPuyoiHB6 — The Mighty Nubbs ™️ (@MightyNubbs) October 30, 2023

So do we. Certainly throws us. But we have complete confidence she'll be back to calling for the 'deprogramming' of half the country soon enough.

***

