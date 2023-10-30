US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His...
Hillary Clinton: Ceasefire Would Be 'Gift' To Hamas

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on October 30, 2023
Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Mark your calendars, ladies and gentlemen.

We're about to praise Hillary Clinton for saying the absolutely correct thing about Hamas and a ceasefire.

We know. We're shocked, too. Watch:

Give us a minute to gather our thoughts.

She's correct. She's also throwing fellow Democrats under the bus. Like Rep. Cori Bush, who accused Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' and the Squad, vocal proponents of a ceasefire (a common theme on the Left).

Reaction to Clinton's comments were varied:

Our face, too, honestly.

Hey, we'll take it.

It's sure throwing us for a loop, so it may very well be the end.

It was tough, wasn't it?

Absolutely. We'll make the popcorn.

Self-awareness has never been Clinton's strong suit.

You could knock us over with a feather.

Exactly.

That's the noise we heard in our heads when we saw the video.

No one did.

Others pointed out Clinton is a Democrat, just like everyone calling for a ceasefire:

Yes it is.

Eventually we'll be able to say that without hesitating.

Neo is going to show up any second now, isn't he?

A very good question. Some of them even cried when she lost to Trump.

It'll be interesting to see how this impacts the election. Biden has been pretty consistent and clear; it's the Squad and the other more leftwing members of the Democrat party who are so far out there (and wrong) on the issue. But 2024 is lightyears away, politically speaking, and a lot can change between then and now.

If this is how Monday morning starts, it may be a very interesting week. Gird your loins.

Ouch. We remember when Clinton flippantly asked that.

So do we. Certainly throws us. But we have complete confidence she'll be back to calling for the 'deprogramming' of half the country soon enough.

***

