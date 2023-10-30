CNN: Maine Shooter's Colleagues Told Police They Were Worried He'd 'Snap and Commit...
LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America...
Tik Tok Creators Are Making Money Playing 'Palestine vs Israel' In lieu of...
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Vivek Reacts To Pence Dropping Out By Suggesting Others Follow Suit and Twitter...
Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos
Democratic Activist Account Tries to Insult 'Homophobic' House Speaker Mike Johnson By Imp...
Study Reveals Real Cost of Charging Electric Vehicles Equals a $17.33 Gallon of...
'Mostly Women and Minors.' AP quotes Gaza Health Ministry on Gaza Deaths and...
'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
Bill Kristol: Speaker Johnson 'wasn't raised up by God, any more than Speaker...
Podcast 'Bestie' David Sacks Predicts America Would Lose World War and Twitter (Mostly)...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Biden needs to 'clear out his administration of Iranian sympathizers'

People BLAST Cori Bush for Accusing Israel of 'Ethnic Cleansing'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:30 AM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Squad has put on a disgraceful display, starting the very day Hamas terrorists committed unspeakable acts of violence against Israel, murdering over 1,400 civilians.

Advertisement

The rhetoric has been so bad, it's even angered some of their fellow Democrats.

Cori Bush is stepping it up a notch by accusing Israel of executing an 'ethnic cleansing campaign'.

It's a vile accusation, given what Hamas did on October 7, and because Israel is specifically going after Hamas targets, not the Palestinian people. Innocent Palestinians are caught in the middle because there are Palestinians who support Hamas and the terrorist organization has used innocents as human shields for decades.

The tweet that Bush quotes is also a bit misleading:

As others have pointed out, the actual quote from Netanyahu comes from Deuteronomy 25:17 where God commands the Israelites to remember what Amalek did to them. The passage then goes on to say that Amalek attacked the Israelites as they left Egypt (the Exodus from bondage under Pharaoh). The people were tired and weak, and the Amalekites intentionally attacked the back of the Israelite procession, where the weak and the feeble trailed behind - the easiest, most defenseless targets.

Recommended

LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We doubt Cori Bush understands any of the meaning behind the quote, and the additional 'context' by referring to 1 Samuel 15:3 was much better for clicks than what Netanyahu actually said.

Regardless, the parallel between the cowardly attack of Amalek and the recent barbarism of Hamas against innocents in southern Israel is fitting. Israel is also justified in delivering the same fate to Hamas that was eventually meted out to Amalek, as described in Samuel.

Everything Cori Bush described is what Hamas did to Israel on October 7.

Israel is targeting Hamas because they are terrorists. Hamas targets Israelis because they hate the Jews.

That's ethnic cleansing.

It was mere hours after Hamas invaded Israel before many, including Cori Bush, began trying to 'both sides' the issue. Criticizing Israel for defending itself wasn't far behind.

Advertisement

Oh, but she wasn't silent, as we reported here.

Cori Bush began treating the atrocities committed by Hamas and Israel's response as equivalent the very day of the attack.

We all know Hamas will never stop.

Many on TwitterX have had enough of this group ignoring Jewish innocents while enabling Hamas with their rhetoric.

This is undeniable.

Most of us remember the Obama presidency when any attack by Islamic terrorists was immediately followed by scolding Americans to refrain from 'Islamophobia'.

Look at the narrative coming from these Democrat members of Congress. Ethnic cleansing? Where are the admonitions about 'dangerous rhetoric'?

Advertisement

We're seeing violence and threats develop against Jewish Americans in real-time in American universities as anti-Israel messaging from people like Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib reaches the unthinking student population.

They're going out of their way to earn the 'Hamas Caucus' label.

Deal with it, Cori Bush.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIAN RHETORIC CORI BUSH SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
FuzzyChimp
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Coucy
You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America (Yes, You Will)
Grateful Calvin
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines
Chad Felix Greene
CNN: Maine Shooter's Colleagues Told Police They Were Worried He'd 'Snap and Commit a Mass Shooting'
Coucy
Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke FuzzyChimp
Advertisement