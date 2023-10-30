People BLAST Cori Bush for Accusing Israel of 'Ethnic Cleansing'

The Squad has put on a disgraceful display, starting the very day Hamas terrorists committed unspeakable acts of violence against Israel, murdering over 1,400 civilians.

The rhetoric has been so bad, it's even angered some of their fellow Democrats.

Cori Bush is stepping it up a notch by accusing Israel of executing an 'ethnic cleansing campaign'.

We can’t be silent about Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign.



Babies, dead.

Pregnant women, dead.

Elderly, dead.

Generations of families, dead.



Millions of people in Gaza with nowhere to go being slaughtered.



The U.S. must stop funding these atrocities against Palestinians. https://t.co/IlhoZvDD3P — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 30, 2023

It's a vile accusation, given what Hamas did on October 7, and because Israel is specifically going after Hamas targets, not the Palestinian people. Innocent Palestinians are caught in the middle because there are Palestinians who support Hamas and the terrorist organization has used innocents as human shields for decades.

The tweet that Bush quotes is also a bit misleading:

Netanyahu declaring invasion: "You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible"



1 Samuel 15:3



"Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass" pic.twitter.com/5QF9PkGhjJ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 28, 2023

As others have pointed out, the actual quote from Netanyahu comes from Deuteronomy 25:17 where God commands the Israelites to remember what Amalek did to them. The passage then goes on to say that Amalek attacked the Israelites as they left Egypt (the Exodus from bondage under Pharaoh). The people were tired and weak, and the Amalekites intentionally attacked the back of the Israelite procession, where the weak and the feeble trailed behind - the easiest, most defenseless targets.

We doubt Cori Bush understands any of the meaning behind the quote, and the additional 'context' by referring to 1 Samuel 15:3 was much better for clicks than what Netanyahu actually said.

Regardless, the parallel between the cowardly attack of Amalek and the recent barbarism of Hamas against innocents in southern Israel is fitting. Israel is also justified in delivering the same fate to Hamas that was eventually meted out to Amalek, as described in Samuel.

Replace Israel with Hamas and it’s a perfect tweet. Including the part where the US needs to cut off the support that Hamas ultimately receives and uses to oppress its own people. https://t.co/Bj6KrXM7xA — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) October 30, 2023

Everything Cori Bush described is what Hamas did to Israel on October 7.

Israel is targeting Hamas because they are terrorists. Hamas targets Israelis because they hate the Jews.

That's ethnic cleansing.

Where are you at with the ethnic cleansing by hamas on 10/7?



For a lot of you progressives, the problem isn’t that Hamas raped, murdered, and kidnapped Jews, it’s that the Jews who weren’t raped, murdered, and kidnapped have the ball’s to try to stop it from happening again……. — Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) October 30, 2023

It was mere hours after Hamas invaded Israel before many, including Cori Bush, began trying to 'both sides' the issue. Criticizing Israel for defending itself wasn't far behind.

If you were silent on Oct 7, then also stay silent after. — Son of David 🇮🇱🇺🇸🟦 (@_theskyrider_) October 30, 2023

Oh, but she wasn't silent, as we reported here.

My statement on the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NIt9G7aLMI — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 8, 2023

Cori Bush began treating the atrocities committed by Hamas and Israel's response as equivalent the very day of the attack.

Are we ignoring everything prior to 10/7? Israel has been under attack from Hamas for decades. What do you think will happen if Israel stops? — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) October 30, 2023

We all know Hamas will never stop.

Thanks to Hamas, babies beheaded.

Young women raped, tortured, murdered

Jews killed simply for being Jews.



But, we know you are a Jew hater and lover of a designated terrorist group and do not care — William Teach2 🏴‍☠️ #refuseresist (@WTeach2) October 30, 2023

Many on TwitterX have had enough of this group ignoring Jewish innocents while enabling Hamas with their rhetoric.

There were still be Arab Muslims living in Israel after Palestine is gone. There would no longer be Jews in the area if Hamas gets their way.

I know that you're essentially illiterate, so could you please get an adult on the phone. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) October 30, 2023

This is undeniable.

Most of us remember the Obama presidency when any attack by Islamic terrorists was immediately followed by scolding Americans to refrain from 'Islamophobia'.

Look at the narrative coming from these Democrat members of Congress. Ethnic cleansing? Where are the admonitions about 'dangerous rhetoric'?

Not that you care, a group of students at @Cornell is under threat, merely because they are Jewish, IN the United States:https://t.co/azP21IVBYC — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) October 30, 2023

We're seeing violence and threats develop against Jewish Americans in real-time in American universities as anti-Israel messaging from people like Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib reaches the unthinking student population.

Hamas Caucus has thoughts... 🙄 — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 30, 2023

They're going out of their way to earn the 'Hamas Caucus' label.

There was a ceasefire. Hamas broke it. They started a war. Israel will win it. — Jason Scalese (@jason_scalese) October 30, 2023

Deal with it, Cori Bush.

***

