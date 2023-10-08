'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks of them all

We have spent a good bit of time writing about the ridiculously pathetic and ugly statements released by Democrats, particularly The Squad. And while we appreciate you MIGHT be tired of reading about what these heifers have to say about Israel we had to write about Cori Bush separately.

Suppose we should just be glad she's not sitting outside with boxes of Oreos pretending she's homeless.

Take a gander.

My statement on the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NIt9G7aLMI — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 8, 2023

She really is bad at this. All of it.

“Good people on both sides.” — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) October 8, 2023

You can’t both sides this atrocity. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) October 8, 2023

Hamas attacks Israel, these broads call on Israel to de-escalate.

Classic.

Cori Bush mourns the death of the Palestinian terrorists and equates that to the brutalities and butcherings the Palestinians committed of Jewish civilians.



Palestinian terrorists murdered children and their parents in their homes, kidnapped women and children and a bunch of… — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 8, 2023

Pretty disgusting.

The progressive memo has clearly gone out. Ignore the Gaza terrorists and chastise Israel if they responding. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 8, 2023

Yup.

That and claiming the money Biden gave Iran has nothing to do with any of this.

there is no Palestine.. and this garbage you just posted further incentivizes terrorists to do what they just did. How are you serving in our government? wow. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 8, 2023

look at you running cover for hamas — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) October 8, 2023

You are a garbage person. Please never forget that you are comprised entirely of actual refuse. — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 8, 2023

You are a traitor. pic.twitter.com/LCz6X1Ezkh — Ron "Friar" Tuck (@FriarTuck60) October 8, 2023

Oof.

You should resign now! — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) October 8, 2023

They all should

But we know they won't.

***

