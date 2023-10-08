'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks of them all

We have spent a good bit of time writing about the ridiculously pathetic and ugly statements released by Democrats, particularly The Squad. And while we appreciate you MIGHT be tired of reading about what these heifers have to say about Israel we had to write about Cori Bush separately.
Suppose we should just be glad she's not sitting outside with boxes of Oreos pretending she's homeless.
Take a gander.
My statement on the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NIt9G7aLMI— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 8, 2023
She really is bad at this. All of it.
“Good people on both sides.”— Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) October 8, 2023
You can’t both sides this atrocity.— GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) October 8, 2023
Hamas attacks Israel, these broads call on Israel to de-escalate.
Classic.
Cori Bush mourns the death of the Palestinian terrorists and equates that to the brutalities and butcherings the Palestinians committed of Jewish civilians.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 8, 2023
Palestinian terrorists murdered children and their parents in their homes, kidnapped women and children and a bunch of…
Pretty disgusting.
The progressive memo has clearly gone out. Ignore the Gaza terrorists and chastise Israel if they responding.— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 8, 2023
Yup.
That and claiming the money Biden gave Iran has nothing to do with any of this.
there is no Palestine.. and this garbage you just posted further incentivizes terrorists to do what they just did. How are you serving in our government? wow.— Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 8, 2023
look at you running cover for hamas— Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) October 8, 2023
You are a garbage person. Please never forget that you are comprised entirely of actual refuse.— Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 8, 2023
Recommended
You are a traitor. pic.twitter.com/LCz6X1Ezkh— Ron "Friar" Tuck (@FriarTuck60) October 8, 2023
Oof.
You should resign now!— Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) October 8, 2023
They all should
But we know they won't.
***
Related:
REPORT: Antony Blinken confirms Americans killed by Hamas attacks and several possibly kidnapped
THIS --> Receipt-filled thread DEBUNKS Dems/Lefties desperate claims about $6 billion Biden gave to Iran
Oh HELL no: Ilhan Omar wants us to pray for Palestinians who have been CELEBRATING attacks on Israel
Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden
***
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member