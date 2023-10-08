'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks...
Ilhan Omar DROPPED for asking people to pray for Palestinians CELEBRATING horrific attacks on Israel

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Ilhan Omar did exactly what everyone expected her to eventually do after the surprise attacks on Israel yesterday.

She posted something REALLY stupid.

Just absolutely thoughtless.

Reminder, Hamas attacked ISRAEL yesterday.

Reminder, Hamas kidnapped women and children and paraded a woman they had raped and killed around in the bed of a truck as people spat on her.

We've been shocked for years that anyone would vote for Ilhan.

And yet, here we are.

Even after EVERYTHING we saw yesterday ... she really is just a horrible human being.

Amen.

At least THEY were given a warning.

Could Omar be any more tone-deaf?

Holy Hell.

Elections do indeed have consequences.

