Ilhan Omar DROPPED for asking people to pray for Palestinians CELEBRATING horrific attacks on Israel

Ilhan Omar did exactly what everyone expected her to eventually do after the surprise attacks on Israel yesterday.

She posted something REALLY stupid.

Just absolutely thoughtless.

Reminder, Gaza doesn’t have shelters or an iron dome and to please pray for them. May peace prevail in the region and move us towards a moral awakening to care about the human suffering we are seeing. Palestinians are human beings who have been in besieged and are deserving of… https://t.co/zHssSCqi1O — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 8, 2023

Reminder, Hamas attacked ISRAEL yesterday.

Reminder, Hamas kidnapped women and children and paraded a woman they had raped and killed around in the bed of a truck as people spat on her.

Can you imagine this disgusting antisemite is in our Congress? Let that sink in. Let me guess, some people did some thing today in Israel? wow — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 8, 2023

We've been shocked for years that anyone would vote for Ilhan.

And yet, here we are.

I’m just thankful all the people at the peace concert Hamas attacked had shelters. — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) October 8, 2023

Even after EVERYTHING we saw yesterday ... she really is just a horrible human being.

Omar is a spokesperson for CAIR which is a U.S. front group for Hamas. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 8, 2023

No, pray for the children Hamas kidnapped. — Joshua Done (@JoshuaDone) October 8, 2023

Amen.

The residents of Gaza have been warned to immediately evacuate. It's about to get flattened. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) October 8, 2023

At least THEY were given a warning.

Theyre celebrating their attack with parades in the street



get a grip lady! go call your brother — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) October 8, 2023

Some people are going to do something. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) October 8, 2023

Reminder, in 24 hours hundreds of civilians including children, were murdered in Israel. Women were raped & corpses were dragged in the streets like lifeless dolls. We don't know the # of hostages.



Israel has every right to defend themselves and they kindly warned Palestinian… — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 8, 2023

Could Omar be any more tone-deaf?

Holy Hell.

They voted for it.

Just like your brainless constituents voted for you.



Elections have consequences.

As does killing civilians and celebrating by dragging their corpses through the streets. — HistoryInc (@T00ManyCommies) October 8, 2023

Elections do indeed have consequences.

