HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

Well, that seals the deal. If Liz Cheney doesn't want Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House CLEARLY he's the best choice. And if the Democrats pretending to be Republicans against Trump agree with her?

Advertisement

That goes double.

Check it out:

🚨JUST IN:

Liz Cheney warns against electing Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House:



"If they were to decide that, there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution."



Speaking to a packed crowd at… pic.twitter.com/SVVE1iGNEb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 5, 2023

Speaking to a packed crowd of Democrats.

Pretending any of them care at all about the Constitution.

Adorbs.

That's a really good endorsement for jordan — steve anderson (@blitziod) October 6, 2023

See, that's what we thought as well.

I guess I really do care about what she has to say. It's clear that @Jim_Jordan is the best choice. — 🇺🇸Bluzguitar🚫🐂💩 (@bluzguitar) October 6, 2023

Her not backing Jordan is the perfect reason to back him as speaker. — ❗️ Liberalism Is A Mental Disorder❗️ (@Libisamendis) October 5, 2023

Seems pretty simple.

Jim should send her a thank you note.

***

Related:

Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke, virtue-signaling Gen Z

Deet-filled thread takes DEEP DIVE into September jobs report and WOW it's so much worse than we thought

You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data do NOT add up

Dr. Strangetweet uses Biden's dog situation to sum up his ENTIRE crap administration in BRUTAL thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.