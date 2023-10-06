HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

President Biden says 'I was told I have no choice' about border wall...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on October 06, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Well, that seals the deal. If Liz Cheney doesn't want Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House CLEARLY he's the best choice. And if the Democrats pretending to be Republicans against Trump agree with her?

Advertisement

That goes double.

Check it out:

Speaking to a packed crowd of Democrats.

Pretending any of them care at all about the Constitution.

Adorbs.

See, that's what we thought as well.

Seems pretty simple.

Jim should send her a thank you note.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

