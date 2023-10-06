You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data do NOT add up

If you've spent any time on social media today you have likely seen the Left and Democrats celebrating the September jobs report and babbling about how Bidenomics works for the middle class. YIPPEEE!

Yeah, it's been really freakin' annoying for those of us who cover this nonsense for a living.

And of course, we all know they typically tweak these numbers back to reality ... and reality ain't great for Biden or the Democrats for that matter.

Some folks are already noticing some issues in the data:

So it's confusing as hell when you get such large disparities, but I think the data kind of tells the story.

More people left the labor force than entered it.

86k more people were working

At least 123k people took 2nd jobs.

And more people left the labor force than entered. pic.twitter.com/1jPwN9vDdD — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) October 6, 2023

But wait ... there's more.

The Household Survey employment number is in line with Wed. ADP number of 89K.



Look for major downward revisions to the Sep. Establishment survey number of 336K.



Has happened for each month in 2022 for the first time in history.



Something fishy is going on at the BLS . . . . — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) October 6, 2023

Something is definitely fishy here.

Inside Today's Jobs Report: 885,000 Full-Time Jobs Lost, 1.127 Million Part-Time Jobs Added https://t.co/TB3b2tX7Ll — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 6, 2023

Oooops.

Lies, damned lies, and statistics — WestTNBarBQ (@WestTNBarBQ) October 6, 2023

But mainly damned lies.

Stay tuned ...

