President Biden still insists that walls don't work

OOF! Dems/Lefties stumble SPECTACULARLY taking victory lap over September jobs report

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on October 06, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

The September Jobs Report was not a flaming dumpster of awful so of course our pals on the Left are thumping their chests pretending this somehow makes things all better.

Is this another month of people going back to jobs the government took from them 'to protect them'? Asking for a friend.

Obvs.

OOH OOH, we know!

We get that Mehdi thinks he's being snarky here ... but the reality is, it's not working. And anyone who has spent any time at all in the real world in the real economy knows it.

But hey, Biden should totally run on his economic successes. 

HA HA HA HA

Please. Do that.

Definitely.

Sam J.
Oopsie.

FFS.

Oops. See why they want us to look at the jobs report? Mortgage rates at their highest in over 20 years.

It's been a long, long time since so many Americans had to work more than one job just to get by ... way to go, Dems.

Which, as we all know, they always do.

Over/under?

***

***

