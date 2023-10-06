OOF! Dems/Lefties stumble SPECTACULARLY taking victory lap over September jobs report

The September Jobs Report was not a flaming dumpster of awful so of course our pals on the Left are thumping their chests pretending this somehow makes things all better.

Wow. What a jobs report!



JUST IN: The US economy added 336,000 jobs in September – that’s another strong month of hiring that blows away the 170,000 forecast.



Unemployment rate: 3.8% (same as August)



Wage growth: 4.2% y/y (above 3.7% inflation) — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 6, 2023

Is this another month of people going back to jobs the government took from them 'to protect them'? Asking for a friend.

You sound like a cheerleader - who obviously isn’t paying for the gas in your parent’s car. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 6, 2023

Obvs.

We were doing great in early 2020. What changed?https://t.co/AvJKR1SRCD pic.twitter.com/BkwMKavQT0 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 6, 2023

OOH OOH, we know!

We get that Mehdi thinks he's being snarky here ... but the reality is, it's not working. And anyone who has spent any time at all in the real world in the real economy knows it.

But hey, Biden should totally run on his economic successes.

HA HA HA HA

Please. Do that.

Joe should definitely run on how great the economy is.



-Every Republican — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) October 6, 2023

Definitely.

According to ADP, Professional and Business services jobs plunged 32K.



Why is this hilarious? Because JOLTS reported a 509K increase in Professional and Business Service job openings



The so-called economic data is nothing but politicized propaganda bullshit at this point pic.twitter.com/eqorM1MfRe — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 4, 2023

Oopsie.

Payrolls increased by 336,000 in September because… BIDENOMICS is working!#DemocratsDeliverNewJobs — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) October 6, 2023

FFS.

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 6, 2023

Oops. See why they want us to look at the jobs report? Mortgage rates at their highest in over 20 years.

Another great jobs report! I will say it again: We are growing the middle class.https://t.co/SgQLTDfZ5r — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) October 6, 2023

It's been a long, long time since so many Americans had to work more than one job just to get by ... way to go, Dems.

Denial is more than just a river in Egypt.



Inflationary policy has set us up for bad financial times ahead. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) October 6, 2023

Ha ha ha - until they revise it down, when no one is watching! — DennySue (@DennySue1) October 6, 2023

Which, as we all know, they always do.

Over/under?

