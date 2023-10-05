YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF

Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on October 05, 2023

Leave it to James Woods to come up with a single tweet where he hits on almost every single point the censors do NOT like us talking about in right-leaning media. Heck, if he'd mentioned climate change and something with T R A N S, he'd have had a full Lefty BINGO.

That being said, this was pretty damn good.

And an excellent question.

Zombie apocalypse?

Climate crisis?

OOH OOH, MURDER HORNETS BUT FOR REAL THIS TIME.

Hillary Clinton basically already admitted as much, yup.

Considering the biggest threat we face today is WHITE SUPREMACY ... according to Biden.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Maybe we shouldn't give them any ideas.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

