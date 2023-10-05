YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF

Leave it to James Woods to come up with a single tweet where he hits on almost every single point the censors do NOT like us talking about in right-leaning media. Heck, if he'd mentioned climate change and something with T R A N S, he'd have had a full Lefty BINGO.

That being said, this was pretty damn good.

And an excellent question.

Now that virtually every vaccinated person has contracted the engineered COVID-19 virus, the jig is pretty much up. As an election interference scam, COVID is done.



Just yesterday the Biden gang tested our Emergency Broadcast System. What’s the new gambit going to be? Guesses? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 5, 2023

Zombie apocalypse?

Climate crisis?

OOH OOH, MURDER HORNETS BUT FOR REAL THIS TIME.

They're going to try to blame Russia for cyber election interference. All the more reason to secure our elections and switch NOW to one-day, in-person voting, with hand-counted paper ballots and proof of citizenship. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) October 5, 2023

Hillary Clinton basically already admitted as much, yup.

I think this is a little paranoid, but my guess is "white supremacist plot". — Dennis the OG Spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) October 5, 2023

Considering the biggest threat we face today is WHITE SUPREMACY ... according to Biden.

WWIII, where they’ll tell us there’s too much radiation to go outside and vote. Also they leaked that report that there’s now a task force to treat those who support his opposition candidate as domestic terrorists. He just wanted to know where to find them all — 🇺🇸 Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) October 5, 2023

I heard that Russia tested their emergency system on the same day... What are the chances of that happening? Per Dan Bongino — PatriotGal480 (@PatriotGal480) October 5, 2023

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Imagine a scenario where FEMA sends out a warning of an imminent nuclear attack and then disables everyone’s devices. The result would be absolute chaos.



Now imagine they did this two days before Election Day. — Richard - Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) October 5, 2023

Maybe we shouldn't give them any ideas.

***

