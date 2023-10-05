'Expert in misinformation' learns the hard way you do NOT try and silence Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik

You'd think someone who calls themselves an 'expert in misinformation' would know better than to use an unsubstantiated claim made by a Leftist rag to try to target-harass and censor Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik but ... nope.

Joan ... sweetie ... not good.

This is terrorism. Targeted harassment leads to bomb threats at schools. Where is twitter trust and safety on this? https://t.co/EVPTEICHcp — Joan Donovan, PhD 🦫 (@BostonJoan) October 4, 2023

Terrorism? Vice is crap sure, but terrorism?

Oh wait, our bad.

As usual, Raichik wasn't about to take this laying down ...

.@BostonJoan, a journalism professor at @COMatBU who’s an “expert in misinformation” cites a dishonest hit piece on me and calls me a terrorist before demanding X censor me.



For an “expert in misinformation” she’s not very great at detecting lies!



No wonder journalists are the… pic.twitter.com/LGld5RnFHr — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 5, 2023

She even tagged Joan.

We dig that - far too many people talk smack without tagging the person. Well played.

Andy Ngô shared a bit more about our pal, Joan:

The same leftist woman who smeared those who bravely recorded the BLM-Antifa riots in 2020. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023

She seems like a psycho — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 5, 2023

Seems?

She's being kind here.

Are you actually targeting Chaya in this post?! Very irresponsible! Don’t know how many death threats this will result in? You belong on a watchlist. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) October 5, 2023

So in other words, Joan did a terrorism.

Not good.

Truth only hurts democrat liars — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) October 5, 2023

Your beloved trust & safety is gone. Welcome to the real world! https://t.co/TObNrDoaVs — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 5, 2023

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

