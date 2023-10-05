Biden & KJP's takes on border walls have changed a LOT in a...
BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn...
Trans activist group SLAMMED for saying the quiet part OUT LOUD about leaving...
'Panic mode'! Biden waiving regs to do something Dems called racist when Trump...
Beto O'Rourke blasts Biden on border wall, 'harder for voters to distinguish between...
Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who...
NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY...
VIP: No apologies given for the rape apologists
THANKS, TRUDEAU: Canadians forced to sacrifice food quality due to ever-increasing costs
New Republic editor brags about giving away 'banned' books, gets well deserved ratio
JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements...
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: If the border is open, why are so many migrants...
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech...
Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to...

'Expert in misinformation' learns the hard way you do NOT try and silence Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on October 05, 2023
Sarah D.

You'd think someone who calls themselves an 'expert in misinformation' would know better than to use an unsubstantiated claim made by a Leftist rag to try to target-harass and censor Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik but ... nope.

Advertisement

Joan ... sweetie ... not good.

Terrorism? Vice is crap sure, but terrorism?

Oh wait, our bad.

As usual, Raichik wasn't about to take this laying down ... 

She even tagged Joan. 

We dig that - far too many people talk smack without tagging the person. Well played.

Andy Ngô shared a bit more about our pal, Joan:

Seems?

She's being kind here.

So in other words, Joan did a terrorism.

Not good.

Recommended

BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn THEY'RE really not allies and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

***

Related:

BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn THEY'RE really not allies and LOL

Trans activist group DRAGGED for taking their groomer ball and going home because Twitter/X is MEAN

Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who don't even LIKE Trump

NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CENSORSHIP MISINFORMATION LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn THEY'RE really not allies and LOL
Sam J.
Trans activist group SLAMMED for saying the quiet part OUT LOUD about leaving Twitter/X for TikTok
Sam J.
Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who don't even LIKE Trump
Sam J.
'Panic mode'! Biden waiving regs to do something Dems called racist when Trump was president
Doug P.
NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets
Sam J.
Beto O'Rourke blasts Biden on border wall, 'harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn THEY'RE really not allies and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement