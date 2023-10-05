Biden & KJP's takes on border walls have changed a LOT in a...
BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn THEY'RE really not allies and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on October 05, 2023
AngieArtist

This is so damn funny.

We're not sure there's anything better than watching a bunch of white Lefty dorks pretending they're allies of BLM figuring out in real-time that they are absolutely NOT allies.

Even if 'they support them.'

Note, this could be staged (it is social media ya' know) but we'd really like to think it's very much real because LOLOLOL. Also, there is some not-so-nice language at the end when reality hits. Their windows. Literally.

Watch:

WE'RE ON YOUR SIDE!

HA HA HA HA

Probably.

Freakin' racist windows.

Both of them!

Whoa.

That's deep.

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER BLM

