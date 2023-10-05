BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn THEY'RE really not allies and LOL

This is so damn funny.

We're not sure there's anything better than watching a bunch of white Lefty dorks pretending they're allies of BLM figuring out in real-time that they are absolutely NOT allies.

Even if 'they support them.'

Note, this could be staged (it is social media ya' know) but we'd really like to think it's very much real because LOLOLOL. Also, there is some not-so-nice language at the end when reality hits. Their windows. Literally.

Watch:

The greatest thing to come out of the BLM movement is this video right here: pic.twitter.com/HoDgDPsOz0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2023

WE'RE ON YOUR SIDE!

HA HA HA HA

And they probably wrote a large apology to the Black Communtiy on facebook 😂😂 — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) October 5, 2023

Probably.

Sorry our windows got in the way of your bricks 🤣😂🤣😂 — sandy (@3Sandy7_) October 5, 2023

I guess the window was racist? — Doku HL SD (@Doku_HL_SD) October 5, 2023

Freakin' racist windows.

Both of them!

The window breaking is a great metaphor for his shattered worldview. — 𝚂𝚘𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚎𝚓🗿 (@TheSocrateej) October 5, 2023

Whoa.

That's deep.

***

