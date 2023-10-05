Trans activist group SLAMMED for saying the quiet part OUT LOUD about leaving Twitter/X for TikTok

Per Mermaids' Twitter/X account, they are groomers. Well, they say it more 'nicely', of course: Supporting trans and gender-diverse children, young people, and families.

WTF is 'gender diverse'? Are they just going to keep making up names for things they want to pretend aren't creepy AF? Taking advantage of young people with mental illness is not a good thing.

Just sayin'.

And clearly, plenty of people know this as the group melodramatically declared earlier today that they are LEAVING TWITTER.

We have taken the decision to stop engaging with our X account, as of today. This account will continue to exist as an archive for our community. Read our full statement: https://t.co/xZ7qgLULvl — Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) October 5, 2023

From their statement:

At Mermaids, we are committed to using our social media platforms to support our charitable aims to embrace and empower trans young people and their families and educate the wider public on the issues they face. We believe that as a platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, no longer supports these aims. For some time now, it has been clear that our values as an organization are at odds with X, as the platform’s guidelines and company ethics do not encourage a safe, healthy or inclusive environment for our community to engage with us in.

In other words, Twitter no longer punishes people who know men can't be women and who call out adults who push their trans agenda on kids so these activists are taking their ball and going home.

Ok, bye.

OH and BTW, there is a huge community note on this post about how this group is under investigation for a plethora of bad things involving young pepole ... but hey, nice try playing the victim you GUYS. They also turned off replies.

Nice try.

For an organisation that has thrived off evading transparency, this is hardly a surprise.



Mermaids probably thinks that it will be able to avoid scrutiny by doing this.



They should think again.



I and others will not stop shining a spotlight on their safeguarding atrocities. https://t.co/t7Whzb5Zqm — James Esses (@JamesEsses) October 5, 2023

Sounds a lot like, 'You can run but you can't hide.'

We’ve gone where the children are. https://t.co/gG20iA9fyX — Simon Myerson KC (@SCynic1) October 5, 2023

Scary, ain't it?

Of course they are.



Who uses TikTok?



Kids



🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/QZhHzfiVuI — Rogdmum (@rogdmum) October 5, 2023

Not a good look.

***

