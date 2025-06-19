CNN: Author Says Trump Sounds Like He Got a Day Pass From the Alzheimer’s Ward

This is pretty rich, considering CNN's Jake Tapper is still pimping his book, "Original Sin," saying now of President Joe Biden that "we all saw it happening and we all refused to see it." That's quite an admission from a professional journalist who berated Lara Trump for making fun of Biden's "stutter."

One way Democrats have tried to deflect from all of the stories coming about Biden and those "cheap fakes" that weren't so fake is to question President Donald Trump's cognitive ability. Jennifer Welch, co-author of "Life is a Lazy Susan of S**t Sandwiches, went on CNN to recount how Trump is always slurring his words and sounds like he just got a day pass from the nursing home.

Aaron Rupar homonculus Acyn posted this, so you know he thought it was a winner:

Welch: I have no faith in him all because he acts like a guy who got a day pass from the memory wing of a nursing home. When you see him on TV, he's slurring. He's not competent. It is just terrifying when you see the chyron that says Trump is reviewing war plans. And as we're… pic.twitter.com/hbgHyQHvXd — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2025

The post continues:

… all sitting here, do we think that man is competent enough to review war plans…

They thought Biden was competent enough to carry the nuclear football even for a second term.

CNN, the news source for alternate realities — Karen Upgrade (@Albemarlefilly) June 19, 2025

After the last four years, you guys can take a seat on such matters. — Victor Morton (@vjmfilms) June 19, 2025

Ladies and gentlemen, meet desperation. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) June 19, 2025

The irony is hilarious.... — Roja Rabbit (@RojaRabbit) June 19, 2025

Are they watching re-runs from the last administration? The projection here is off the charts. — Dave (@DavidB12597) June 19, 2025

This, from the Briben cover up network….I’m so disgusted with the state of media, there are no journalists, no truth, no objectivity



You can’t hate them enough… — GDub (@Gdub1111) June 19, 2025

Not sure where this person was when Biden was in office. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) June 19, 2025

Same people defended reelecting Biden. — Christopher Couillard (@ChrisCoolyard) June 19, 2025

Brought to you by the same network who told us Biden was on his game and sharp as a tack for the last 3 years. — Julie Swan (@juliecooks1) June 19, 2025

And whose lead anchor has written a book about how he wasn't.

It’s hilarious to watch this old crow give a shit about mental acuity now after 4 years of an incapacitated invalid and his elder abusive wife running the show



Liberals and their hypocrisy have no end — Dr. Mike Libby MD. Esq. (@BasementLoner) June 19, 2025

She really would have voted for Biden to serve for another four-year term, yet she's worried that Trump isn't competent.

