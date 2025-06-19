CNN: Author Says Trump Sounds Like He Got a Day Pass From the Alzheimer’s Ward

Andrew Cuomo Declares That ICE Agents Must Lose Their Masks
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 19, 2025
Twitchy

This is pretty rich, considering CNN's Jake Tapper is still pimping his book, "Original Sin," saying now of President Joe Biden that "we all saw it happening and we all refused to see it." That's quite an admission from a professional journalist who berated Lara Trump for making fun of Biden's "stutter." 

One way Democrats have tried to deflect from all of the stories coming about Biden and those "cheap fakes" that weren't so fake is to question President Donald Trump's cognitive ability. Jennifer Welch, co-author of "Life is a Lazy Susan of S**t Sandwiches, went on CNN to recount how Trump is always slurring his words and sounds like he just got a day pass from the nursing home.

Aaron Rupar homonculus Acyn posted this, so you know he thought it was a winner:

The post continues:

… all sitting here, do we think that man is competent enough to review war plans…

They thought Biden was competent enough to carry the nuclear football even for a second term.

And whose lead anchor has written a book about how he wasn't.

She really would have voted for Biden to serve for another four-year term, yet she's worried that Trump isn't competent.

***

