Flashback: CNN's Jake Tapper Flips Out Over Lara Trump Questioning Biden's Mental Acuity

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

As we've been reporting, CNN's Jake Tapper is out there promoting his new book, "Original Sin," about the White House's cover-up of President Joe Biden's mental and physical decline. Tapper's been playing dumb — the White House lied to him: to the press, to the public, to donors, to members of Biden's cabinet. His keen journalist's eye made him suspect there might be something up with Biden, but he had to wait until after the election to write a book about it, because only then were people ready to talk.

Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson insist that they covered the story at the time. Thompson even says that Tom Elliott's supercut of Tapper and others assisting in the cover-up is "deceptively edited" … "putting the Lara Trump interview aside." Yeah, about that Lara Trump interview. MAZE has posted it:

What a fraud. We hope Tapper dressed down his colleague Brian Stelter, who kept interviewing the psychiatrist who'd never met Donald Trump but wanted him put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Absolutely.

Tapper took personal offense at Trump trying to make an issue out of Biden's lifelong stutter.

He's made that pretty clear today.

He really is a fraud, and this video proves it very clearly.

JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN

