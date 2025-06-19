Andrew Cuomo Declares That ICE Agents Must Lose Their Masks
Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Withholding Grant Funding From Cities That Don't Cooperate With ICE

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on June 19, 2025
Twitchy

No way! You'll be shocked to hear that a district court judge has blocked the Trump administration from withholding transportation grant funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Why did we even elect a president? District judges can simply overrule the Executive Branch and its agenda that the people voted for.

Please start impeaching judges.

Where does the Constitution say states have a right to these grants?

Yes.

