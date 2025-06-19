Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Withholding Grant Funding From Cities That Don't Cooperate With ICE

No way! You'll be shocked to hear that a district court judge has blocked the Trump administration from withholding transportation grant funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Why did we even elect a president? District judges can simply overrule the Executive Branch and its agenda that the people voted for.
BREAKING: John J. McConnell, an Obama-appointed US District Court Judge, has BLOCKED the Trump admin from withholding Transportation grant funding from cities that do not cooperate with immigration enforcement. pic.twitter.com/ipIYP0fynb— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2025
Good luck with that.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 19, 2025
Obama judge blocking common-sense immigration enforcement? Color me shocked. Maybe next ruling he’ll just Venmo the cartels directly.— The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 19, 2025
Of course he did. This is not going to stop until the administration or, Heaven help us, the GOP-lead Congress actually does something.— Paledry (@paledry) June 19, 2025
Its so blatantly obvious that this is obstruction— Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) June 19, 2025
Ignore, appeal, and impeach— Amber Winborn (@Winborn1Amber) June 19, 2025
Please start impeaching judges.
Let's see him enforce his order now— Immortal Patriot (@BasedImmortal) June 19, 2025
This too won’t last long.— OB (@jdsteel2022) June 19, 2025
You can't block someone from withholding something. That's not how things work.— Dr. Doolittle (@DemattosJeffrey) June 19, 2025
Where does the Constitution say states have a right to these grants?
These judges are violating the Constitution as well as their judicial oaths. Absolutely disgusting.— Bay County Brian (@SquidwardBrian) June 19, 2025
Mass impeachments are needed!— MockingJay (@jaybrrr2) June 19, 2025
Yes.
June 19, 2025
BREAKING: A federal judge just ruled that cities can openly defy federal immigration law—and still get a fat cheque from taxpayers. Because consequences are only for conservatives.— mdtlion (@mdtlion) June 19, 2025
