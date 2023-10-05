Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who don't even LIKE Trump

Beto O'Rourke blasts Biden on border wall, 'harder for voters to distinguish between...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:17 AM on October 05, 2023

You KNOW what is happening in New York with Trump is really wrong when people who don't even necessarily like the guy are taking issue with how things are proceeding. Not sure how to tell Letitia James this, but her going on Twitter/X and thumping her chest while Trump has a gag order only makes her look worse.

She's so BRAVE and stuff and she won't STOP politically targeting him!

We get it, this was what she ran on (which makes this whole thing totally political), but you'd think she'd at least be bright enough to read the room a little.

Ok, maybe not.

Watch this:

What the Hell is she even talking about?

Racist?

Dangerous?

She's prosecuting HIM but she's somehow the victim? GRRL BYE.

There really should be consequences for something like this.

See? How TF is that even FAIR?

Silly, anything and everything Trump says is somehow racist to someone like Letitia. Wait, let us rephrase that. ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING in general is somehow racist to someone like Letitia.

Right?! She's prosecuting HIM, FFS.

Big time.

***

***

