Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who don't even LIKE Trump

You KNOW what is happening in New York with Trump is really wrong when people who don't even necessarily like the guy are taking issue with how things are proceeding. Not sure how to tell Letitia James this, but her going on Twitter/X and thumping her chest while Trump has a gag order only makes her look worse.

Advertisement

She's so BRAVE and stuff and she won't STOP politically targeting him!

We get it, this was what she ran on (which makes this whole thing totally political), but you'd think she'd at least be bright enough to read the room a little.

Ok, maybe not.

Watch this:

Today was the third day of our trial against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.



Regardless of how many dangerous, racist comments the former president makes, I am not going to back down from my duty to enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/46aAa5APWj — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 5, 2023

What the Hell is she even talking about?

Racist?

Dangerous?

She's prosecuting HIM but she's somehow the victim? GRRL BYE.

You spelled politically motivated witch hunt wrong



pic.twitter.com/Hvx2MbCO35 — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 5, 2023

You need to be disbarred immediately. This is the most corrupt, totalitarian show of absurdity yet. — Riley (@pathforward327) October 5, 2023

There really should be consequences for something like this.

How is it that the defendant is prohibited from speaking about the trial and the parties, but you are free to expound? — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) October 5, 2023

See? How TF is that even FAIR?

No Trump fan and if he is truly guilty then let him pay the price...but you trying to paint yourself as some crusader instead of a Soros bought and paid for political hack is a complete joke. — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) October 5, 2023

Please link said racist comments — Oculus Reparo 🤓 (@PFlat2) October 5, 2023

Silly, anything and everything Trump says is somehow racist to someone like Letitia. Wait, let us rephrase that. ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING in general is somehow racist to someone like Letitia.

Who is the victim? — Kev (@kwb5777) October 5, 2023

Right?! She's prosecuting HIM, FFS.

It's American Express on line 3.



They said your Race Card™ is overdrawn. — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) October 5, 2023

Big time.

***

Related:

NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets

John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scientist (watch)

Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!) apart in HILARIOUS thread

THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes Letitia James look WORSE

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.