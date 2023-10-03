Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!) apart in HILARIOUS thread

You know the face you make when you're not sure what the Hell you're reading but you keep reading trying to figure it out because it's your job?

Yup, just made that face.

What’s going on with Elon Musk, and why is he doing this to Twitter?



I spent the last few months digging into it.



I found a pretty big clue. pic.twitter.com/kRPNCzEhhs — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 3, 2023

A pretty big clue? REALLY?

New from me:



What was Elon Musk’s strategy for Twitter? A game plan published by a fired Trump White House staffer provides a clue.https://t.co/DmlgEfQ69r — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 3, 2023

Ummm ... what?

You are an idiot. The Revolver article, which you appear not to have read, lists the steps the elite and government would be likely to take *against* Musk should he buy Twitter. It isn't a "roadmap" for him to follow, but a warning of the type of opposition he is facing. — Double Secret Mutation (@horsewithnonick) October 3, 2023

Yeah, this is just ... weird.

Jarvis was good enough to put a thread together:

Maybe it's my COVID brain fog, but I'm just completely at a loss here. Is Ben Collins' last and greatest journalistic endeavor a lie?



Ben says that Musk's ownership of twitter is following a SECRET PLAYBOOK of evil with the following four steps that were texted to him: https://t.co/cUgsA6vgjy pic.twitter.com/0fYDuMbMtB — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 3, 2023

It certainly doesn't seem to be the EARTH-SHATTERING story he was pumping up a few weeks back. Was this the story he was threatening Elon Musk with?

Sounds evil! So someone texted Musk that he should unfairly blame the platform for its users and engage in coordinated pressure campaigns? That's bad.



As Ben notes, the texts reference an article that was published (openly, not secretly!) in Revolver prior to Musk's purchase… pic.twitter.com/czfY52jwR0 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 3, 2023

So, no big gotcha.

But . . . that's not what the article is saying. It isn't a playbook FOR Musk. It's a prediction of what the security state and media would do TO Musk if he bought Twitter and restored free speed to it.



The article is saying that these actions are BAD. pic.twitter.com/8xalfdS2q0 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 3, 2023

Yup.

So Ben's thesis that I highlighted here . . . I mean it's just an obvious lie. You can read the article here - it's a bit far out for my taste, but it's CLEARLY saying that these things will be done TO Musk, not BY Musk.



What the hell am I missing? https://t.co/M36ve3Uj2F pic.twitter.com/nVBFstln7k — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 3, 2023

Not a damn thing.

Ben went on Maddow to explain further and it was a bit of a stuttering mess. I'm not sure he understands his own thesis. https://t.co/elonEvm7tg — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 3, 2023

Because you know, nobody is saner and more reliable than Rachel Maddow. Heh.

He says he's spent MONTHS working on this short article, which, as far as I can tell, is based solely on the fact that Darren Beattie wrote a blog post predicting that the journos would be mean to Musk if he bought Twitter.



Seriously. That's it. pic.twitter.com/E30ISpnwTv — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 3, 2023

He spent MONTHS ... on this.

Yikes.

In a hit piece by @oneunderscore__, where he claims that @elonmusk took over Twitter at the urging of white nationalists and neo-Nazis, Ben Collins said the notion that FBI had planted agents in the January 6 crowd is nothing more than “baseless claim.”



Do you stand by that… pic.twitter.com/HDG5htfbfk — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 3, 2023

Collins is so desperate to take Elon down.

Ask yourselves why.

Or don't, it's not like Collins matters all that much.

***

***

