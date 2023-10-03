John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scient...
Congressman Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking in DC

Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!) apart in HILARIOUS thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on October 03, 2023
AngieArtist

You know the face you make when you're not sure what the Hell you're reading but you keep reading trying to figure it out because it's your job?

Yup, just made that face.

A pretty big clue? REALLY?

Ummm ... what?

Yeah, this is just ... weird.

Jarvis was good enough to put a thread together:

It certainly doesn't seem to be the EARTH-SHATTERING story he was pumping up a few weeks back. Was this the story he was threatening Elon Musk with? 

WATCH: Is Britain about to take a step in the right direction on transgender madness?
Aaron Walker
So, no big gotcha.

Yup.

Not a damn thing.

Because you know, nobody is saner and more reliable than Rachel Maddow. Heh.

He spent MONTHS ... on this.

Yikes.

Collins is so desperate to take Elon down.

Ask yourselves why.

Or don't, it's not like Collins matters all that much.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

