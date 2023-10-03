Now, THAT'S terrifying: Elon Musk shares the SCARIEST Halloween costume of the season and MWAHAHA

Elon Musk had a great suggestion for a Halloween costume that will scare people:

If you want to scare the heck out of people this Halloween … pic.twitter.com/XVI9cU0fTs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2023

You know ... he's got a point.

This editor hates answering the phone or talking on one, like, at all.

And we know this is not unique in any way. People just really really really do not like actually speaking to one another anymore. For being as connected as we are, we've never had less to talk about it seems.

That is the scariest one I’ve seen! 😳 — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) October 3, 2023

MOM — Tandy (@dantypo) October 3, 2023

Zoom meetings that could've been phone calls.



Phone calls that could've been emails.



Emails that could've been texts.



Texts that could've been emojis.



😃 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 3, 2023

We just really really really don't want to hang out anymore.

And sure, you could say the lockdowns made things worse, but to be honest, people preferred texting long before authoritarian public health officials and Democrats shut down our lives to protect us from a virus with a 99% survival rate.

It’s funny because it’s true… pic.twitter.com/0mGBj5tIBk — The Honey Badger (@Nance726) October 3, 2023

This one is just as scary 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vsJ8aqKJ3p — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) October 3, 2023

There's the one we were looking for.

Heh.

