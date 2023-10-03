John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scient...
LARRY: Carjacked Democrats, Doocy on Fire, NYC Turns on Immigrants, & Strict Schwarzenegge...
Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!)...
WATCH: Is Britain about to take a step in the right direction on...
THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes...
NBC News steps on all the rakes, barely hides its racism with report...
It's not that Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm that's the problem ......
Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on...
Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE...
Truth Bombs Get Dropped on Bill Maher's Guest
Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in...
Brah, NO: Biden's tone-deaf post pushing for MORE Ukraine funding goes really really...
AOC assumes McCarthy is subtweeting HER (lol, he's NOT) and the rest is...
Congressman Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking in DC

Now, THAT'S terrifying: Elon Musk shares the SCARIEST Halloween costume of the season and MWAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Elon Musk had a great suggestion for a Halloween costume that will scare people:

Advertisement

You know ... he's got a point.

This editor hates answering the phone or talking on one, like, at all.

And we know this is not unique in any way. People just really really really do not like actually speaking to one another anymore. For being as connected as we are, we've never had less to talk about it seems.

We just really really really don't want to hang out anymore.

And sure, you could say the lockdowns made things worse, but to be honest, people preferred texting long before authoritarian public health officials and Democrats shut down our lives to protect us from a virus with a 99% survival rate.

Recommended

Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!) apart in HILARIOUS thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

There's the one we were looking for.

Heh.

***

Related:

THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes Letitia James look WORSE

Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on their own in thread

Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE MEN in the Senate

Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK HALLOWEEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!) apart in HILARIOUS thread
Sam J.
WATCH: Is Britain about to take a step in the right direction on transgender madness?
Aaron Walker
THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes Letitia James look WORSE
Sam J.
NBC News steps on all the rakes, barely hides its racism with report on 'study' about Latinas, abortion
Amy Curtis
Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA
Sam J.
Truth Bombs Get Dropped on Bill Maher's Guest
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!) apart in HILARIOUS thread Sam J.
Advertisement