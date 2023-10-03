Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on their own in thread

Polimath put together a pretty thought-provoking thread on people on the Right who seem more concerned with attacking 'their own' than going after the Left, like David French. If French isn't attacking the Right he's not writing, unless of course, he's going after Christians ...

Advertisement

We can't remember the last time we actually saw him go after the Left.

And as Polimath points out, is there anyone on the Left doing this to their own side?

screenshotted b/c I don't want people to yell at this person:



Is *anyone* doing this for the left? this person is ostensibly on the right-ish & so is French



Is there anyone on the center left who is like "I'm doing a major feature about our extremists and how insane they are" pic.twitter.com/nJGUbDlEIx — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023

Not that we've seen.

It's particularly galling b/c of the reach. These people are not talking to the right saying "we have an extremism problem"



They are talking to the left and the implication is "you need to use the gov't to take care of the extremism problem for the people you already hate" — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023

Seems there is big fame and money in being a member of the Right who hates the Right.

Just sayin'.

If you were to ask me where the extremism problem is on the left, I would say "it's with the people who are in power"



The nationwide vaccine mandate that we *barely* escaped, the attacks on pro-life protestors, the use of the FBI and the IRS to persecute dissidents, the galling… — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023

Power corrupts.

On both sides.

We don't disagree.

But according to French the EXTREME RIGHT is the problem.

Interesting.

Another good point & I subscribe and you should toohttps://t.co/FlLBh0bQ65 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023

Support alternative media.

Seriously.

But to be fair, these people also spend time going after the 'other' side ... so is it the same?

This is also true, but it definitely feels a bit weird b/c Greenwald is cast as a right-wing agitator and has been banished from "the left"



He's influential, but he's not in the NYT (is that good or bad?)https://t.co/b3vObzR5RB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023

Greenwald calls BS out regardless of party.

Personally, we think that's a good thing.

***

Related:

Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE MEN in the Senate

Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA

Advertisement

Brah, NO: Biden's tone-deaf post pushing for MORE Ukraine funding goes really really REALLY wrong

AOC assumes McCarthy is subtweeting HER (lol, he's NOT) and the rest is HILARIOUS Twitter history

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.