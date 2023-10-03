THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes...
Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on their own in thread

Sam J.
October 03, 2023
meme

Polimath put together a pretty thought-provoking thread on people on the Right who seem more concerned with attacking 'their own' than going after the Left, like David French. If French isn't attacking the Right he's not writing, unless of course, he's going after Christians ... 

We can't remember the last time we actually saw him go after the Left.

And as Polimath points out, is there anyone on the Left doing this to their own side? 

Not that we've seen.

Seems there is big fame and money in being a member of the Right who hates the Right.

Just sayin'.

Power corrupts.

On both sides.

We don't disagree.

But according to French the EXTREME RIGHT is the problem.

Interesting.

Support alternative media.

Seriously.

But to be fair, these people also spend time going after the 'other' side ... so is it the same?

Greenwald calls BS out regardless of party.

Personally, we think that's a good thing.

***

