Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on their own in thread

Polimath put together a pretty thought-provoking thread on people on the Right who seem more concerned with attacking 'their own' than going after the Left, like David French. If French isn't attacking the Right he's not writing, unless of course, he's going after Christians ...
We can't remember the last time we actually saw him go after the Left.
And as Polimath points out, is there anyone on the Left doing this to their own side?
screenshotted b/c I don't want people to yell at this person:— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023
Is *anyone* doing this for the left? this person is ostensibly on the right-ish & so is French
Is there anyone on the center left who is like "I'm doing a major feature about our extremists and how insane they are" pic.twitter.com/nJGUbDlEIx
Not that we've seen.
It's particularly galling b/c of the reach. These people are not talking to the right saying "we have an extremism problem"— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023
They are talking to the left and the implication is "you need to use the gov't to take care of the extremism problem for the people you already hate"
Seems there is big fame and money in being a member of the Right who hates the Right.
Just sayin'.
If you were to ask me where the extremism problem is on the left, I would say "it's with the people who are in power"— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023
The nationwide vaccine mandate that we *barely* escaped, the attacks on pro-life protestors, the use of the FBI and the IRS to persecute dissidents, the galling…
Power corrupts.
On both sides.
We don't disagree.
But according to French the EXTREME RIGHT is the problem.
Two good examples:https://t.co/BMu4F3tbPM— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023
Interesting.
More good exampleshttps://t.co/qanfRH5rJ1— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023
Another good point & I subscribe and you should toohttps://t.co/FlLBh0bQ65— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023
Support alternative media.
Seriously.
But to be fair, these people also spend time going after the 'other' side ... so is it the same?
This is also true, but it definitely feels a bit weird b/c Greenwald is cast as a right-wing agitator and has been banished from "the left"— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 3, 2023
He's influential, but he's not in the NYT (is that good or bad?)https://t.co/b3vObzR5RB
Greenwald calls BS out regardless of party.
Personally, we think that's a good thing.
***
