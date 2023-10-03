AOC assumes McCarthy is subtweeting HER (lol, he's NOT) and the rest is HILARIOUS Twitter history

We won't get into the ridiculousness of the brewing battle between McCarthy and Gaetz as we are sure there are plenty of people in both camps who read this site. This editor will say it would be REALLY awesome to see this level of heat and fight in any of them when it comes to cutting spending, securing the border, and shrinking the government BUT we digress.

As you all likely know, McCarthy and Gaetz sort of had a blow-up on Twitter and it all started here:

Bring it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023

While McCarthy did not name who should bring it on, Gaetz made the assumption it was him.

Once again, not taking a side here.

What we found HILARIOUS though, was AOC's desperation to be part of whatever is happening between McCarthy and Gaetz. That, or she thought he was subtweeting her specifically or the Democratic Party.

Look at her, using that sad little 'Boy Math' dig that she so thoroughly embarrassed herself with once already.

Boy Math, Part 2: Motion to Vacate https://t.co/6M6Z40bcBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 2, 2023

Shhhhh.

"Boy math" translates to "i don't understand what is happening". — Mr Sandman (@MrSandman0420) October 3, 2023

Careful now, AOC will think you want to date her.

How dare you assume his gender! You should be censured for this! — jim palmer (@spiv) October 3, 2023

Sure, why not? LOL

So you admit there are boys and girls? 2 genders? Thank you. — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) October 2, 2023

Bro, she's not a biologist.

Still on 𝕏, I see 😁 — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 2, 2023

She just can't quit Elon.

Editor's Note: