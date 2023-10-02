'MAGA EXTREME': Is Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries required to use the word 'extreme'...
NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal (no, really)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on October 02, 2023
Meme

When we first saw this image of the NFL's cover photo floating around social media we weren't sure if it was real or not ...

It is.

No, really.

What is happening to the NFL?

Holy crap.

We're just embarrassed for them at this point.

Ugh, it just gets worse on their Instagram account.

Refs have definitely been crap in many a Denver BRONCOS game this year but we're not sure if it's worse than the Taylor Swift virtue-signaling we're seeing from the NFL.

This is just so damn dumb.

Do they not know who their fans really are?

Oh FFS.

Terrible look, NFL.

Not that you care.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

