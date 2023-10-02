NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal (no, really)

When we first saw this image of the NFL's cover photo floating around social media we weren't sure if it was real or not ...

It is.

No, really.

What is happening to the NFL?

This might be worse than the virtue signaling of 2020 pic.twitter.com/8M0XBvUhBP — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) October 2, 2023

Holy crap.

We're just embarrassed for them at this point.

Hey, Rod, why'd you stop watching the @NFL?



Me:

Jesus H Mary, and Joseph, this is real. https://t.co/MNkCSjigxm — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 2, 2023

Ugh, it just gets worse on their Instagram account.

Refs have definitely been crap in many a Denver BRONCOS game this year but we're not sure if it's worse than the Taylor Swift virtue-signaling we're seeing from the NFL.

This is just so damn dumb.

Do they not know who their fans really are?

Oh FFS.

Now the official NFL Instagram account says: "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties",



This is just 12 hours after many fans believe the Chiefs received phantom call help by the Refs against the #Jets on SNF.



No matter how you slice it, it's a bad look.



Might as well just bet KC winning… https://t.co/s1kaDNTq0R pic.twitter.com/hDUfDE04kw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2023

Terrible look, NFL.

Not that you care.

***

