NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal (no, really)

When we first saw this image of the NFL's cover photo floating around social media we weren't sure if it was real or not ...
It is.
No, really.
What is happening to the NFL?
This might be worse than the virtue signaling of 2020 pic.twitter.com/8M0XBvUhBP— MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) October 2, 2023
Holy crap.
We're just embarrassed for them at this point.
Hey, Rod, why'd you stop watching the @NFL?— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 2, 2023
Me:
Jesus H Mary, and Joseph, this is real. https://t.co/MNkCSjigxm
Seriously, @NFL, why is this your Twitter banner? pic.twitter.com/j8tOkKpIWu— JT (@Jaberuski) October 2, 2023
Ugh, it just gets worse on their Instagram account.
I do not know what is worse? The ineptitude displayed by the @nflofficiating last night or the @NFL Instagram account! Looks like the #NFL and the @nflofficiating are proud Swifties. #JetsNation #nyjets #AGNB #IDontWantToOverreactBUT #thecallwasmade #rigged pic.twitter.com/bC62hbH9uH— David Saleh (@DavidSaleh) October 2, 2023
Refs have definitely been crap in many a Denver BRONCOS game this year but we're not sure if it's worse than the Taylor Swift virtue-signaling we're seeing from the NFL.
This is just so damn dumb.
Do they not know who their fans really are?
SNF feels ☺️ pic.twitter.com/kf4hi9BVr6— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
Oh FFS.
Now the official NFL Instagram account says: "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties",— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2023
This is just 12 hours after many fans believe the Chiefs received phantom call help by the Refs against the #Jets on SNF.
No matter how you slice it, it's a bad look.
Might as well just bet KC winning… https://t.co/s1kaDNTq0R pic.twitter.com/hDUfDE04kw
Terrible look, NFL.
Not that you care.
***
***
