Comfortably Smug BUSTS new CA Sen. Laphonza Butler for making this list PROVING she doesn't live in CA

Seems Laphonza Butler lives wherever is the most beneficial place to her at the moment. From Maryland to California, to even DC ... she's not about to let something silly like her legal residence keep her from cashing in on the whole Black lesbian thing knowing how much Democrats love their identity politics.

Guess we should congratulate her on this from Comfortably Smug as well as that whole Senate seat thing:

Lmaooooo



The new senator from "California" Laphonza Butler just made the list of the most powerful women who live in Washington DC https://t.co/SSnNVPVw7s pic.twitter.com/bAYMaiQ26I — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 2, 2023

Key words ... 'who live in Washington DC'.

Live in.

Reside.

Residence.

At least DC can no longer say they don’t have representation in Congress. https://t.co/UgsvmY7Grx — Laura Arth (@LauraEAVA) October 2, 2023

