Comfortably Smug BUSTS new CA Sen. Laphonza Butler for making this list PROVING she doesn't live in CA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:21 PM on October 02, 2023
Meme

Seems Laphonza Butler lives wherever is the most beneficial place to her at the moment. From Maryland to California, to even DC ... she's not about to let something silly like her legal residence keep her from cashing in on the whole Black lesbian thing knowing how much Democrats love their identity politics.

Guess we should congratulate her on this from Comfortably Smug as well as that whole Senate seat thing:

Key words ... 'who live in Washington DC'. 

Live in.

Reside.

Residence.

Oopsie.

Seeing more and more of it, unfortunately.

And that's why we're glad Smug snagged it.

So we could write it.

We see what she did there.

Clever.

***

