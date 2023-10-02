'MAGA EXTREME': Is Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries required to use the word 'extreme'...
CHAOS! KJP dodges dips dives and dodges refusing to answer question on Biden's Ukraine 'deal' (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on October 02, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Seems like a pretty simple yes or no question Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about whether or not Biden was telling the truth when he said he had a deal on Ukraine aid.

Yes, he does.

No, he doesn't.

Karine does everything possible NOT to answer so you know it's not good either way.

Watch.

Just answer the question, Karine.

DEAL OR NO DEAL.

They are when you're a liar.

Listen carefully:

Biden said he just made one.

Right there.

Pretty easy to say, 'Yes, that's what he said.'

Joe definitely has more in common with LBJ.

NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal (no, really)
Sam J.
Something like that.

