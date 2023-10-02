CHAOS! KJP dodges dips dives and dodges refusing to answer question on Biden's Ukraine 'deal' (watch)

Seems like a pretty simple yes or no question Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about whether or not Biden was telling the truth when he said he had a deal on Ukraine aid.

Yes, he does.

No, he doesn't.

Karine does everything possible NOT to answer so you know it's not good either way.

Watch.

Chaos abounds as Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly declines to say whether Biden was telling the truth when he said he had a "deal" on Ukraine aid:



"You're declining to say that what [Biden] said was true!?" pic.twitter.com/KVKogyXkoR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2023

Just answer the question, Karine.

DEAL OR NO DEAL.

Yes or no questions are hard — _Rachel_ (@RachelWellingT) October 2, 2023

They are when you're a liar.

Listen carefully:

Biden said he just made one.

Right there.

Pretty easy to say, 'Yes, that's what he said.'

Now with an unpopular war on its hands led by an unpopular president the White House is playing “hide the salami” with its funding. Biden wanted to be an FDR figure but he’s more like an LBJ. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) October 2, 2023

Joe definitely has more in common with LBJ.

words are limited, it was hard for her — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@TateWhiteRabbit) October 2, 2023

Something like that.

