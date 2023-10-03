Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA

Tell us you're more worried about playing politics than on justice without telling us you're more worried about playing politics than on justice.

WOOF, you guys.

Letitia James is a disaster.

BREAKING - YOUR REACTION: New York Attorney General Letitia James (@TishJames) leaves the courtroom without granting any interview after losing 80 percent of the case against Trump on day one because she could not figure out what the statute of limitations was. pic.twitter.com/3u2qiDLs31 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 2, 2023

Gosh, once again we have to admit we are far from experts on any of this HOWEVER, you'd think she would realize 80% of her case would get tossed because of the statute of limitations, yes?

We'd be embarrassed for her if we thought she had any sort of shame or humility, but it's obvious she does not.

I truly think she was given a pass on the bar exam that she actually failed. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) October 3, 2023

Makes ya' wonder.

Hey, man, we don't make the rules.

I think it might be called affirmative action. — Tessaprn (@tessaprn) October 3, 2023

THAT'S it.

She is a hack. Period. — Kieran (@photosbykieran) October 2, 2023

That too.

We so relate.

To be fair, we checked James' timeline to see if she has addressed this MAJOR and embarrassing snafu and at the time of this writing, she has not.

Huh, wonder why?

