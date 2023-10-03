Brah, NO: Biden's tone-deaf post pushing for MORE Ukraine funding goes really really REALLY wrong

Hey, Americans struggling to put groceries on your tables and gas in your tanks, Biden wants you all to know that sending billions of your dollars to Ukraine is more important than actually putting that money to work for you and your families in your own country.

In fact, it's so important he thinks calling us 'indispensable' to this war will somehow make you support the idea of funding more war.

He's wrong, of course.

Speaker McCarthy and the majority of House Republicans must keep their word and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine as it defends itself.



We are the indispensable nation in the world – let’s act like it. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 3, 2023

How about the promises made to Americans? Fulfill those first, Joe. And once we have zero homeless or hungry people in this country, our borders are secure, crime is down, and our debt is somehow magically paid off THEN you can start sending money to Ukraine again.

Seems fair.

Worry more about what's happening in America than Ukraine. — Michael Sol (@mike_sol22) October 3, 2023

Basically that. Yup.

Sounds like you are afraid of the blackmail hovering over your head if you fail to do what you’ve been told to do. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) October 3, 2023

We’re paying Ukrainian salaries and to keep their businesses open while Americans can’t afford groceries.



How about NO. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) October 3, 2023

Hey, they SAID respectfully.

Why are you assholes so hell-bent on prioritizing Ukraine over American citizens? — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 3, 2023

Could it be the dirty laundry (laundering, cough cough)? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

If we’re “the indispensable nation of the world” shouldn’t you act like we are by protecting our southern border and making us energy independent by allowing drilling and expansion of fossil fuels? — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) October 3, 2023

You'd think. Otherwise, there won't be much of a nation left.

We're not a freakin' ATM, Joe.

