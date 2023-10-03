Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE...
Truth Bombs Get Dropped on Bill Maher's Guest
Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in...
AOC assumes McCarthy is subtweeting HER (lol, he's NOT) and the rest is...
Congressman Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking in DC
President Sippy Cup tries to resurrect debunked 'suckers and losers' lie; Twitter buries...
Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just...
Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them,...
Sen. Chris Murphy asks Republicans if they want Kyiv to be a Russian...
‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
'Bring it on': Matt Gaetz files motion to have Kevin McCarthy removed as...
Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion
POLITICO: Fighting against the USSR didn't necessarily make you a Nazi
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border...

Brah, NO: Biden's tone-deaf post pushing for MORE Ukraine funding goes really really REALLY wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Hey, Americans struggling to put groceries on your tables and gas in your tanks, Biden wants you all to know that sending billions of your dollars to Ukraine is more important than actually putting that money to work for you and your families in your own country.

Advertisement

In fact, it's so important he thinks calling us 'indispensable' to this war will somehow make you support the idea of funding more war.

He's wrong, of course.

How about the promises made to Americans? Fulfill those first, Joe. And once we have zero homeless or hungry people in this country, our borders are secure, crime is down, and our debt is somehow magically paid off THEN you can start sending money to Ukraine again.

Seems fair.

Basically that. Yup.

Hey, they SAID respectfully.

Could it be the dirty laundry (laundering, cough cough)?  *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Recommended

Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA
Sam J.
Advertisement

You'd think. Otherwise, there won't be much of a nation left.

We're not a freakin' ATM, Joe.

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO! AOC assumes McCarthy is subtweeting HER, makes complete FOOL of herself

NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal (no, really)

CHAOS! KJP dodges dips dives and dodges refusing to answer question on Biden's Ukraine 'deal' (watch)

Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans back in HILARIOUS thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA
Sam J.
President Sippy Cup tries to resurrect debunked 'suckers and losers' lie; Twitter buries him
Grateful Calvin
Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE MEN in the Senate
Sam J.
AOC assumes McCarthy is subtweeting HER (lol, he's NOT) and the rest is HILARIOUS Twitter history
Sam J.
Truth Bombs Get Dropped on Bill Maher's Guest
Twitchy Staff
Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Math is HARD! Letitia James proves to be her own worst enemy in Trump case and HAAAAA Sam J.
Advertisement