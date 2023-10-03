Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE MEN in the Senate

There are a few things in life that definites: taxes, death, and Philip Bump shutting down replies on his Twitter/X posts. Dude, why bother posting at all if you don't want to hear what other people have to say?

What a sad little narcissist this guy is.

Also, he defended the appointment of Laphonza Butler by pointing out how many white men are in the Senate.

No, really.

The appointment of Laphonza Butler to the Senate is a good moment to note how rarely senators have not been White men.https://t.co/CcoiTbsjEl pic.twitter.com/pqRbMVrLaG — Philip Bump (@pbump) October 3, 2023

Oh, well that TOTALLY makes the fact that she's a total carpetbagger all better.

What, were there not enough Black lesbians in California for Gavin to choose from?

Also, very few California senators have been Marylanders so she’s a trailblazer that way, too https://t.co/C441p96FRl — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 3, 2023

This post is a good note that reporters and journalists like Philip are trash ideologues pushed by garbage agendas … they care more about this stupid shit than anything of actual substance.. https://t.co/J8LhoFsYre — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 3, 2023

My God he really is this stupid. https://t.co/IV9rFE501B — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) October 3, 2023

A Congressman was just carjacked in DC



So naturally Philip Bump focuses on the Senate’s racial demographics https://t.co/bmmQJFN9IC — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 3, 2023

Priorities, bro.

The talking points to cover for Gavin Newsom appointing a Maryland resident as the new Senator from California have gone out. https://t.co/bGHtdqbdtv — Erik (@soderstrom) October 3, 2023

Appears so.

How often have they not been from the state they’re purportedly going to be representing? https://t.co/yWFoZohwQt — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 3, 2023

Turned off the replies. How brave. https://t.co/uGmYOMIJjr — Agent Eddie (@Eddie7757) October 3, 2023

And how predictable.

How many Washington Post hacks have not been white men? https://t.co/hnO34oNjKD — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) October 3, 2023

Good question, considering the person complaining about all the white men in the Senate is actually a white man.

We think?

Heck, he could identify as a Black lesbian ... we don't know.

***

***

