Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE MEN in the Senate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on October 03, 2023
Meme

There are a few things in life that definites: taxes, death, and Philip Bump shutting down replies on his Twitter/X posts. Dude, why bother posting at all if you don't want to hear what other people have to say?

What a sad little narcissist this guy is.

Also, he defended the appointment of Laphonza Butler by pointing out how many white men are in the Senate.

No, really.

Oh, well that TOTALLY makes the fact that she's a total carpetbagger all better.

What, were there not enough Black lesbians in California for Gavin to choose from?

Priorities, bro.

Appears so.

And how predictable.

Good question, considering the person complaining about all the white men in the Senate is actually a white man.

We think?

Heck, he could identify as a Black lesbian ... we don't know. 

***

