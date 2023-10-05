NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets

When Rush Limbaugh died, the majority of the Left took a victory lap and mocked his death. And when they weren't mocking it, they were celebrating it. They did the same thing when Scalia died ... and don't even get us started about Herman Cain's death. Or Ashli Babbitt's. But hey, the Right noticed something ironic in the stabbing death of a Leftist activist so that's apparently 'gloating'.

Someone, please get Eric Levitz a mirror or five, would ya'?

The far right gloating over the murder of a progressive young man on his way home from a wedding is among the most morally abominable things I've ever seen on this website. — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 4, 2023

Apparently, Eric hasn't bothered to watch how the Left reacts when someone on the Right dies.

It's totally just the Right ... totally.

...It should perhaps go without saying, but the "point" they think they are making is idiotic. No set of criminal justice policies could ever fully eliminate random homicides, and the right is committed to making it easy for criminals to access handguns. — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 4, 2023

He's almost got it figured out.

But not quite.

He still wants to blame the Right.

A person is more likely to be murdered in West Virginia than New York City. We would not all be safe from the threat of dying in a freak homicidal incident, if only the progressive movement did not exist — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 4, 2023

The gent clearly has a nasty case of sandy vaginitis and should see a doctor POST HASTE!

As you all already know, this did not go well:

When anyone dies on the right, like Rush Limbaugh - 90% of the Left will dance on their graves.



Spare me the fake outrage. pic.twitter.com/L38ePXbZJI — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 4, 2023

Oops.

Eric didn't much like having his own words rubbed in his judgemental little face:

That tweet argues that the chief legacy of Rush Limbaugh — a public figure who never tempered his political opinions with politesse — was a more hateful political discourse. I did not post a meme mocking his death from cancer, or make a joke above a video of his last moments — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 4, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

So it's Rush's fault Eric said something horrible about his death. Alrighty then.

Did you miss the entire year of gloating over the deaths of the unvaccinated. It is the *exact* same. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) October 4, 2023

It was bad when some liberals gloated over the deaths of the unvaccinated. Celebratory posting a video of a murder is worse imo, though I don't think it needs to be a contest — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 4, 2023

What a truly unlikable individual.

Would you like to reread this thread of yours where people are gloating over Ashli Babbitts murder? https://t.co/mPKiggYciw — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 4, 2023

Interestingly enough, in this thread we found him tweeting this:

What does that have to do with anything? A killing can be both justified and tragic — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) January 8, 2021

Hrm.

Totally normal response to Rush’s death as well pic.twitter.com/Ia3VDmBtnt — BowTiedGasMask (@BowTiedGasMask) October 4, 2023

RUSH MADE HIM DO IT, MAN.

Pointing out that this guy professionally advocated for the policies that directly led to his murder is not celebrating, it’s warning others.



His girlfriend being an ACAB BLM activist who didn’t want to describe his killer to police is next level comedic irony. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 4, 2023

Even more comedic: she didn’t talk to the police, but she did start a GoFundMe for herself.https://t.co/7a0PhkmmZx — GayKhalDrogo (@GayKhalDrogo) October 4, 2023

But sure, it's the Right that's the problem.

***

***

