NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on October 05, 2023
Meme

When Rush Limbaugh died, the majority of the Left took a victory lap and mocked his death. And when they weren't mocking it, they were celebrating it. They did the same thing when Scalia died ... and don't even get us started about Herman Cain's death. Or Ashli Babbitt's. But hey, the Right noticed something ironic in the stabbing death of a Leftist activist so that's apparently 'gloating'.

Someone, please get Eric Levitz a mirror or five, would ya'?

Apparently, Eric hasn't bothered to watch how the Left reacts when someone on the Right dies.

It's totally just the Right ... totally.

He's almost got it figured out.

But not quite.

He still wants to blame the Right.

The gent clearly has a nasty case of sandy vaginitis and should see a doctor POST HASTE!

As you all already know, this did not go well:

Oops.

Eric didn't much like having his own words rubbed in his judgemental little face:

Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who don't even LIKE Trump
Sam J.
HA HA HA HA HA

So it's Rush's fault Eric said something horrible about his death. Alrighty then.

What a truly unlikable individual.

Interestingly enough, in this thread we found him tweeting this:

Hrm.

RUSH MADE HIM DO IT, MAN.

But sure, it's the Right that's the problem.

***

John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scientist (watch)

Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!) apart in HILARIOUS thread

THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes Letitia James look WORSE

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who don't even LIKE Trump
Sam J.
JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements for CHIPs funding
Amy Curtis
Beto O'Rourke blasts Biden on border wall, 'harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump'
Amy Curtis
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts
Tertullianus
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Doug P.
New Republic editor brags about giving away 'banned' books, gets well deserved ratio
Amy

